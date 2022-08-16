Malta News Briefing – Tuesday 16 August 2022

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Morning Briefing

Boat confiscated following illegal fishing claims

A fishing boat was confiscated while a Tunisian man was arrested on suspicion that he was illegally fishing in Maltese territorial waters. In a statement, the police said that the 29-year-old was on a fishing vessel that berthed at Barriera Wharf. Yesterday, the boat was taken to the Marsa Landing Facility, where Environmental Protection Unit police officers concluded that the Tunisian captain had no permission to fish in Maltese waters. (Times of Malta)

Chad man arrested after attacking police

A 22-year-old man was arrested after he attacked and injured a police constable and was caught with several stolen items. The man, who hails from Chad, was caught after a chase near the Mile End area, and was locked up at Police HQ.

Covid-19 Update

24 new Covid-19 cases were reported on Monday, with active cases down to 477.Since the start of the pandemic, 113,558 virus cases have been reported.