Malta News Briefing – Tuesday 16 January 2024

Morning Briefing

Labour MEP Cutajar not to re-contest

Josianne Cutajar, a Labour MEP, has officially stated that she will not be contesting the upcoming European Parliament elections. The 34-year-old lawyer, elected in 2019, revealed that she has made a challenging and crucial decision in her life at this point, without providing further details. In a Facebook post , she expressed her pride in having represented the public after 12 years of public service, announcing her choice not to run for the European Parliament election. Cutajar is the second among Labour’s four MEPs to declare her decision not to seek re-election, following Alfred Sant’s confirmation that he will not be standing in the June elections. (TVM)

Two women recount story of abuse at Lourdes Home in Gozo

In a Constitutional case presided over by Judge Mark Simiana, two women who were residents of a Church-operated orphanage shared chilling accounts of sexual abuse by clergy and brutal beatings from nuns in court. The women provided their testimony on Monday, alleging that the State had taken no action to protect their rights or well-being during their time at the orphanage. Nuns at the Lourdes Home in Għajnsielem beat them for no reason, locked them up alone for days and forced them to live in fear, the women recounted, as they also shared chilling details of sexual abuse by priests. The case continues in March. (Maltatoday)

Uni exams might not be held unless industrial dispute solved – KSU

The University Students’ Council (KSU) has raised concerns that university exams might face postponement unless a resolution is reached in an ongoing industrial dispute. In protest, students plan to stage a walkout from lectures. The disagreement revolves around the university and non-academic staff, who are represented by the UĦM. The union has instructed its members to adhere to a work-to-rule approach due to delays in finalizing their collective agreement, placing blame on the university’s management and the Education Ministry. The union has also issued a set of directives, including refraining from communication, photocopying and event preparation. (Times of Malta)

