Malta News Briefing – Tuesday 18 April 2023

Morning Briefing

Teachers, parents to have their say in new Education Strategy

Teachers, students and parents will be able to share their views in the first draft of the National Education Strategy covering 2024 till 2030. The Education Ministry said that it will be doing outreach with stakeholders and adopt a bottom-up approach to drafting the first document. The Ministry said that the strategy will focus on removing the gender gap, supporting students at risk of poverty and from low socio-economic status, increasing participation in lifelong learning and raising levels of student retainment and attainment in further vocational and tertiary education. A specific priority of the strategy will be a focus on student and educator wellbeing, with a look towards post-pandemic wellbeing. (Maltatoday/The Malta Independent)

CCF stops all contacts between inmates and Hitler biographer

The Corradino Correctional Facility has stopped all contact between inmates and the prison warden who last week was under the spotlight for publicisng his holocaust-denying biography on Adolf Hitler. Reports suggest that Ronald Bugeja’s contact with inmates was already limited because he was responsible for infrastructural projects in prison, but the prison administration nonetheless stopped his contact with inmates as a preventive measure. “The Correctional Services Agency is unequivocally against any views that portray a racist or far-right ideology,” a spokesperson for prison said. (Times of Malta)

More then half of social payments are not means-tested

The Social Protection outlay for 2021 totalled €2,721.2 million, a €120.0 million or 4.6 per cent increase from 2020, the NSO said. The largest increases were reported under Hospitals and Other Health Care Facilities (€69.0 million) and Social Security Contributory Benefits (€50.7 million). Old Age and Sickness/Health care benefits accounted for 69.5 per cent of the total. In 2021, 56.6 per cent of social protection was provided in the form of non means-tested cash benefits. (NSO)

