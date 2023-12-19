Malta News Briefing – Tuesday 19 December 2023

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

NAO says Ministries bypassing procurement regulations

According to the National Audit Office, various government ministries and entities are not complying with public procurement regulations. The Auditor General’s 2022 annual report highlighted multiple shortcomings in the government’s financial controls. These deficiencies encompassed inadequate internal controls, non-compliance with procurement guidelines, and the absence of an audit trail and standardized operating procedures. The Building and Construction Authority emerged as a major violator, resorting to unapproved direct orders while lacking established procurement and payroll procedures. The NAO observed the authority’s practice of fragmenting direct orders below €10,000 into smaller amounts to circumvent procurement regulations. (Maltatoday)

Electric sweepers, robots in €7m cleansing campaign

Government has allocated over €7 million toward electronic equipment and a campaign aimed at transforming the cleaning of public areas. Of this amount, €5.6 million was directed toward electric sweepers and robots, while approximately €1.2 million was allocated to other vehicles. Ramon Deguara, the General Director for the Cleansing and Maintenance Directorate, highlighted that this equipment embodies cutting-edge technology and operates without causing pollution. He emphasized its capacity to facilitate more frequent cleaning in reduced timeframes, minimizing disruption for workers. (TVM)

Parliament approves bill allowing 16-year-old mayors

On Monday, during its final session before the Christmas break, Parliament approved multiple bills, including one that allows individuals aged 16 to 17 to serve as mayor or deputy mayor. The unanimous vote in the third reading cemented this change. Speaker Anglu Farrugia oversaw the parliamentary proceedings that resulted in the approval of legal amendments enabling young individuals in the 16-17 age range to hold these elected positions at the local level. (The Malta Independent)

