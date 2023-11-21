Malta News Briefing – Tuesday 21 November 2023

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Major shipping line increases fees for year ahead

The shipping expenses for containers between Malta and four Italian ports are poised to increase by as much as €90 per container starting in January. Grimaldi Euromed, an Italian shipping company, disclosed on Monday its intention to elevate prices in response to a forthcoming EU environmental shipping tax. These price adjustments will impact the shipping of containers between Malta and the Italian ports of Genoa, Livorno, Salerno, and Catania, with varying increases set for each specific route. The company blamed new ETS charges imposed at EU level for the hike. (Times of Malta)

32 charged with loud Valletta music

32 individuals faced charges in court for surpassing permitted music volume levels in their Valletta establishments between November 2022 and November 15, 2023. Responding to a parliamentary inquiry by PN MP Darren Carabott, Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri said that police make several rounds in Valletta, including in areas where there are commercial establishments which play music. He said that the police acts in accordance to the law and according to evidence available, and issue charges against those who create an inconvenience, when that is the case. (Maltatoday)

PN, Law students with proposals to strengthen rule of law

The Għaqda Studenti tal-Liġi, in collaboration with the Partit Nazzjonalista, has formulated a proposed legislation aimed at enhancing judiciary oversight of administrative, legislative, and judicial actions. Karol Aquilina, the PN spokesperson for justice, highlighted the unprecedented nature of this cooperation, emphasizing that the draft law, to be presented in Parliament by the Opposition, was crafted by students rather than MPs. Andrew Drago, President of GĦSL, explained that the proposed law streamlines judicial assessments, allowing individuals affected by administrative decisions to seek recourse through this legislation. Currently set at a six-month period, the draft law suggests extending this timeframe to two years.

