Malta News Briefing – Tuesday 21 September 2021

Morning Briefing

Tough decisions on governance necessary – PM Robert Abela

PM Robert Abela said that the economy will be seen as the key tool towards a better of quality of life for everyone. Addressing Labour supporters on Monday evening, Abela said that this will be the key rationale behind the upcoming budget.

PM Abela said that while economic growth remains important, it was essential to lessen the gap between the haves and the have-nots: this principle will guide Labour’s approach towards the economy. “This is our belief: better quality of life for everyone. A better quality of life was not just about income but also a healthier one, with more open and public spaces and higher standards for our country”.

On the latter issue, Abela said that “admittedly, we have not always reached expectations in this regard”, adding that Government will not shy from taking away the necessary decisions. He recalled that governance was an important aspect of his tenure, adding that he has undertaken so many reforms in the sector that at times he was criticized of acting too fast, insisting that a culture change was necessary in the manner. This befits a “proud Member State of the European Union”.

PM Robert Abela insisted on the importance of non-discrimination as part of the Party’s political mantra. “We believe in love, irrespective of gender, sexuality or colour of the skin”, he declared, to applause.

Abela also announced advanced proposals on a national metro system.

No obligations towards anyone should I be elected PM – Bernard Grech

Bernard Grech told supporters that should he be elected Prime Minister, he will lead according to the needs of the population, rather than being tied-up with obligations as the current administration is. He lambasted PM Robert Abela for failing to cut ties with Joseph Muscat despite the scandals that sinked the country in the past years.

Grech dedicated large chunks of his Independence eve speech to issues such as environment and health.

“It is time to fight back” on overdevelopment, with an investment in green and public spaces in localities. Grech insisted that the Nationalist Party will do its utmost to protect Malta’s coast, the agricultural land and will defend Malta’s shoreline against further development which was intended solely to ensure boat-owners can moor their boat closer to their home.

On health, he re-iterated his party’s claim that a PN Government would stop the situation were people suffering from terrible diseases such as cancer to have to beg to charities to get the required assistance.

“I want a more ambitious Malta”, Grech insisted, one in which challenges are transformed, into opportunities”, he added at the granaries.

Covid-19 Update: 22 new cases of coronavirus were reported on Monday, while 32 recovered. Active cases now stand at 574, 22 of which require hospitalisation of the patient. During the last 24 hours, two persons a man and a woman aged 99 and 90 respectively, passed away while Covid positive, taking the death count to 455.

