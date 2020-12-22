Malta News Briefing – Tuesday 22 December

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Updated 0816 – Newspaper Review

The Independent reports that the Commissioner for Standards in Public Life is evaluating a request for an investigation into allegations that junior minister Rosianne Cutajar received a cut on a failed property deal involving Yorgen Fenech.

The Times quotes Prime Minister Robert Abela who said that he will refrain from making any decision about Parliamentary Secretary Rosianne Cutajar until an independent jury establishes all the facts in the case.

In-Nazzjon carries a statement by the PN which says that the Prime Minister is weak with Parliamentary Secretary Rosianne Cutajar after failing to condemn reports of her business involvement with Yorgen Fenech.

L-Orizzont says that a new shipment of Pfizer vaccine doses will be delivered every week until the country receives its allocation of 500,000 doses. On Monday, the European Medicines Authority approved the vaccine.

The Independent reveals that a nurse at the Mater Dei infectious diseases unit will be the first person in Malta to receive the Covid-19 vaccine. Health Minister Chris Fearne said that the first batch of 10,000 doses will be delivered on Saturday.

L-Orizzont reports that flights from the UK have been suspended after a new variant of the Covid-19 virus was discovered in Britain. Maltese nationals may still return to Malta, but they will need to quarantine for 14 days upon arrival.

In-Nazzjon quotes PN Leader Bernard Grech who urged the government to impose a travel ban on other countries where the new Covid-19 strain has been detected, beside the UK. Grech said the government does not have a clear vision on how to contain the virus.

The Times asks Health Minister Chris Fearne whether the new Covid-19 strain discovered in the UK has also been found in Malta. The minister said that no cases have been detected with the variant, but test samples are being studied in more detail.

In-Nazzjon says that Covid-19 casualties in Malta have risen to 194 after four more people aged between 72 and 78 died on Monday. The paper says that the total victims are double those register

Morning Briefing

First vaccines to arrive this Saturday

Malta will be receiving up to 10,000 doses of the anti-Covid-19 vaccine by this Saturday after the European medicines authority approved the use of the COVID-19 vaccine jointly developed by U.S. company Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech, putting Europe on course to start inoculations within a week.

This was announced in a press conference this afternoon by Health Minister Chris Fearne. A second batch is expected to arrive on the 28th, taking the tally of shots available to half a million.

Moderna vaccines are expected by January.

Chris Fearne said that a Maltese nurse who works in Mater Dei’s infectious diseases unit will be the first person to receive the vaccine this Sunday. The first persons to receive the jab will be staff at the intensive care units, emergency and COVID-19 wards. At the turn of the new year, persons aged over 85 will be invited to take the vaccine.

Abela to decide on Rosianne Cutajar after Ethics report

Prime Minister Robert Abela said that any decisions on the future of Parliamentary Secretary Rosianne Cutajar will only be taken after the conclusion of an investigation by the Ethics commissioner in a controversial property deal involving Yorgen FEnech. Abela isnisted that he would take a decision on Cutajar once all the facts had been established by an independent body.

Standards Commissioner George Hyzler his investigating a media report on a 2019 property deal which Cutajar allegedly brokered with murder suspect Yorgen Fenech. While it has been reported that the deal fell through Cutajar had allegedly already been paid a €46,500 commission by the property vendor, who is now seeking his money back.

Holidays to fall on weekend to be added to annual leave

Good news for employees around the island, after Cabinet approved a legislative amendment whereby holidays falling on the weekend will start being added to employees’ annual vacation entitlement. The National Holidays and Other Public Holidays Act amendment will reverse a controversial budget measure implemented fifeen years ago.

In recent years, Government had added three days of leave, in a staggered manner, as compensation for public holidays that fall on weekends. The changes need to be approved by Parliament and are expected to apply from 2021.

