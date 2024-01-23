Malta News Briefing – Tuesday 23 January 2024

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Minister condemns derogatory social media comments on Filipino celebration

Byron Camilleri has condemned derogatory remarks circulating on social media directed at the Filipino community following their observance of the feast of Santo Nino in Marsaskala on Sunday. The Minister of Home Affairs advocated for the Filipino community’s right to conduct a public religious celebration, which has evolved into an annual tradition in Marsaskala. This past Sunday, a large number of Filipinos residing in Malta congregated at the Marsaskala parish church for Mass and subsequently participated in a vibrant and lively procession through the streets, carrying the statue of baby Jesus. The Santo Nino festival, observed on the third Sunday of January, has established itself as a customary event in the coastal town. (Maltatoday)

4472 divorces granted since inception

According to data presented in parliament on Monday, a total of 4,472 marriages have dissolved since the inception of divorce in 2011. In the initial 17 days of 2024, Malta has already witnessed 19 divorce cases, as disclosed by Justice Minister Jonathan Attard in response to a query from PN MP Bernice Bonello regarding the number of court-decided divorce cases.

The introduction of divorce in Malta occurred in 2011 following a national referendum, which garnered 53% approval. The year 2011 recorded 39 approved divorces, a figure that escalated to 406 in the subsequent year. (Times of Malta)

More groceries join price reduction scheme

Economy Minister Silvio Schembri announced that an additional 57 grocery stores have recently become part of the stability prices agreement initiated by the Government.

Addressing a Labour Party press conference, Minister Schembri highlighted that these new additions joined the existing 200 establishments already included in the programme. This initiative ensures a 15% reduction in the prices of 400 essential products. (TVM)

