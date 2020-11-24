Malta News Briefing – Tuesday 24 November

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Covid-19 Update

Health authorities on Monday afternoon announced the death of four more persons from COVID-19. The four fatalities are all men, aged 71, 75, 80 and 94 respectively. These deaths mean that Malta has now lost 117 persons from coronavirus infection.

80 new cases of coronavirus were reported in the previous 24 hours, from 2192 swabs. With 177 persons recovering, the number of active cases has gone down to 2060.

Jason Azzopardi cleared by Courts on Yorgen Fenech comments

The Court deemed that Jason Azzopardi’s comments on radio when answering “yes” to the question of whether Yorgen Fenech was guilty, was not “condemnable” or “to be censured”. He had qualified his answer during the same answer, adding that Fenech “stands accused of masterminding” the journalist’s murder.

The Court however called for “greater caution” during such public discussions.

Lawyers for the businessman, who is accused masterminding the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia, had claimed that Fenech suffered “irreparable damage” on account of statements made by Nationalist MP Azzopardi when participating in a Saturday morning live talk show on 103 Malta’s Heart.

Malta has more work to do on violence against women, says Council of Europe

In its first baseline evaluation report published today on implementation by Malta of the Council of Europe Convention on Preventing and Combating Violence against Women and Domestic Violence, known as the “Istanbul Convention”, the Group of Experts (GREVIO) emphasised a number of positive legal and policy measures that have been taken by the authorities, which demonstrate firm resolve to stem violence against women.

Nevertheless, GREVIO has observed several issues where urgent improvement is warranted to reach higher levels of compliance with the requirements of the convention. While, in principle, Malta has broadened its policies to address other forms of violence against women beyond domestic violence, on the side of implementation the Council found hat strategy and action plans fail to provide for specific integrated measures to tackle harmful forms of violence against women other than domestic violence. Moreover, Malta has adopted a gender-neutral approach to violence against women.

The report welcomes the will to address all experiences of violence in intimate relationships but stresses that it is of paramount importance that the different forms of violence against women are addressed as a gendered phenomenon because they affect women disproportionately, GREVIO said.

CDE News

