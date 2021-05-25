Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Herd immunity reached

Vaccinated people will not need to wear a mask in public places outdoors as from July 1st, as long as they are alone or in the company of another vaccinated person. Children of vaccinated persons will also benefit from the same exemption. This was announced by Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne during a news conference on Monday.

Fearne also revealed that Malta had reached herd immunity, meaning 70% of adults would have received at least one dose of the vaccinated by Monday evening with 42% being fully vaccinated.

A total of 475,000 doses of the vaccine have been given,with 8,000 doses given daily on certain days, which is equivalent to being vaccinated every 5 seconds.

PN calls for reform of correctional services

The Nationalist Party has proposed automatic bail for those charged with non-serious offences as part of an overhaul of the personal liberty system which would lead to a reduction in the number of inmates. It also proposed the repatriation of foreign prisoners, and reforms to the parole system and to the use of preventive arrests,

In the first of a series of proposals drawn up by clusters discussing various topics, the PN said its ideas will address the overcrowding situation at the Corradino Correctional Facility.

The prison was “close to collapse” with more than double the maximum number of prisoners the facility can take, the Party said. The proposals, the PN said, would reduce the population of people in Malta’s prison, and would provide better conditions for prisoners, a better work environment for guards and other staff, and peace of mind that the situation there is under control.

Covid-19 Update

Health authorities reported just two new COVID-19 cases on Monday as the country moved a step closer to normality with the re-opening of gyms and pools and the extension of restaurant opening hours. No deaths were reported. 1,624 swab tests were carried out on Sunday.

