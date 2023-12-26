Malta News Briefing – Tuesday 26 December 2023

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Three million tourists by year’s end – Minister

Malta is set to welcome nearly three million tourists by the year’s end, surpassing the previous record set in 2019, according to Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo. Alongside these arrivals, tourist spending has injected nearly €3 billion into the country’s economy. During a visit to a St. Julian’s hotel, Minister Bartolo outlined next year’s priorities, focusing on attracting a more discerning quality of tourists. Additionally, he highlighted plans for implementing ‘skills pass’ reforms to enhance services in hotels and restaurants, alongside improvements in public cleaning services and maintenance. (TVM)

No guidelines for selecting NSDF projects – NAO

Malta’s posterity fund, which manages funds accrued from the sale of “golden passports,” lacks established guidelines for selecting projects eligible for funding from this substantial pool of money, the Auditor General said. Despite recently acquiring a controlling interest in Lombard Bank, the National Development and Social Fund (NDSF) was found to operate without formal documented policies or standardized procedures for project selection. The National Audit Office highlighted the absence of a formal register for rejected projects in its annual report. The NDSF allocates funds to significant projects and endeavours of national importance and public interest, using millions of euros generated from selling passports to affluent individuals for over €1 million, alongside other residency programmes. (Maltatoday)

Five acquitted again on Citadella wall collapse

Five individuals have been acquitted of any criminal liability following the collapse of an outer wall at Gozo’s Cittadella during ongoing renovation works in 2018. The incident, which occurred on the morning of April 18, 2018, caused a breach in the outer walls of the historic citadel’s ditch, a designated Grade 1 monument. The collapse happened during the renovation of a townhouse situated just outside the ditch into a boutique hotel. These renovations involved demolishing the rear part—adjacent to the ditch—and making several additions and alterations to the property. The development had received approval in November 2017, aligning with the recommendations of the case officer. No injuries were reported in the incident, which led to charges against architect Saviour Micallef, Anthony Bugeja, and the three property owners: siblings Joseph, Mark, and Maria Agius. All five were originally acquitted of all charges on September 2021, an acquittal that led the Office of the Attorney General to file the appeal.

