Malta News Briefing – Tuesday 26 January 2021

Updated 1000 – Silvio Schembri found in breach of ethics

A press statement from Economy Minister Silvio Schembri represented a breach of ethics, given that ministers are obliged to respect the political impartiality of the public service, the Standards Commissioner said.

Official DOI statements should not include partisan political statements, George Hyzler, the Commissioner for Standards in Public Life, added. Hyzler was reacting to a report by former PN candidate Kevin Cassar against Silvio Schembri for using partisan terms in a press statement last October.

Updated 0840 – Newspaper Review

The Times quotes Prime Minister Robert Abela who dismissed fears that the shortage of Covid-19 vaccines that hit Europe will affect Malta. He said that the government is in touch with EU bodies to ensure that vaccination targets remain on track.

The Independent follows the compilation of evidence against the men accused of carrying out the Caruana Galizia assassination. The testimony by Melvin Theuma was postponed after the defence lawyer refused to cross-examine the self-confessed middleman.

In-Nazzjon says that the Prime Minister rejected calls for a public inquiry into the construction accident in Ħamrun that took the life of Miriam Pace last year. Lawyers for the Pace family urged parliament to discuss a motion to launch a public inquiry into the case.

L-Orizzont leads with the launch of a ten-year strategy for the tourism sector by minister Clayton Bartolo. In the announcement, the minister said the government wants to raise the quality of tourism and make it more sustainable.

The Independent quotes Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo who said that a new strategy aims to ‘recover, rethink, and revitalise’ the tourism sector by introducing 22 goals that improve product quality.

L-Orizzont publishes an interview with family doctor Jean Karl Soler who opposes severe lockdowns and curfews as a means to curb the spread of Covid-19. He said that international studies show that social distancing is the best way to limit contagion.

In-Nazzjon quotes PN spokesperson for Health Stephen Spiteri who said that the opposition is concerned by the rise in Covid-19 cases and the way contact tracing is being conducted. Spiteri called for better enforcement of Covid-19 rules.

The Times says that Farsons Group denied any link with a controversial junction proposed in Mrieħel, as suggested by Transport Minister Ian Borg in a TV interview. The company said its development projects are in line with permit conditions.

New Tourism strategy launched

The Tourism Authority presented to the major partners and the public its national tourism strategy for the next 10 years, aimed at assisting the industry to recover from the pandemic’s effects and renewed with flexible plans that evolve according to new circumstances.

Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo said that Malta has to be ready for a new chapter with a touristic market that operates in new realities, while he assured operators and partners in the industry that they will continue to receive government’s support. Minister Bartolo stated that one has to be courageous to adjust and adapt to the new circumstances while building a future based on sustainable, responsible and quality tourism.

There are 22 strategic aims in total which the authorities would like to implement in order to achieve their goal. This includes strategic aims on the economic contributions to the country’s GDP, on Gozo, on marketing and on emerging and developing segments of the tourism market (like education, healthcare and film).

Five arrested on alleged Syria-linked abduction

Yesterday evening, members of the police corpors arrested four Syrians and a Libya, all men, in connection with an alleged abduction with links to the Syrian conflict.

In a statement, the police said the arrests were made by its counter-terrorism unit after days of investigation into information about the case.

The police said its investigations showed that the issue between the aggressors and the victim stemmed from the situation in Syria and the activities of the rebels there.

The five are expected to be arraigned in Court this morning.

Treasury to borrow €1.1 billion in 2021

The Treasury announced that the central government borrowing requirements for the financial year 2021 has been set not to exceed €1.1 billion.

This amount will be raised mainly through the issuance of Malta Government Securities and Debt Instruments with maturity of more than one year. A limited amount of €123 million will be borrowed under the EU SURE Loan Agreement.

The Treasury intends to fund the financing requirements for 2021 over four to five debt issues. As part of its issuance strategy, the Treasury shall retain the flexibility and capability to adapt quickly to changing market and other conditions and, where necessary will review the type of debt securities/debt instruments to be issued as well as the intervals of issuances.

Covid-19 Update

Coronavirus cases returned above the two hundred mark on Monday, with 203 new infections reported. Recoveries amounted to 175, taking the tally of active cases up to 2,632. Two more deaths were reported, taking the number of fatalities to 253.

These cases were identified from 3,345 swab tests taken on Sunday.

CDE News

