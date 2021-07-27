Population divided on sale of passports – survey / Malta News Briefing – Tuesday 27 July 2021

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Updated 0815

The Independent quotes a statement by the travel agents’ association warning that new travel regulations introduced by the government in June have drastically slowed down the rate of booking for outbound tourism.

The Times leads with survey results showing that 38 per cent of the population backs the selling of passports while 37 per cent disagree with it. People in the 45 to 54 age group are most likely to support the scheme while those aged 18 to 24 are the biggest critics.

L-Orizzont reports that a national embellishment campaign by public service departments has collected some 630 tonnes of waste from roads, 270 tonnes from the coast, 2,700 tonnes of algae from bays.

In-Nazzjon quotes PN Leader Bernard Grech that unfulfilled donation pledges to the Malta Community Chest Fund by the Blockchain Charity Foundation are the result of government incompetence and will now have to be offset by public funds.

The Times says that the Commissioner for voluntary organisations has repeatedly urged the Blockchain Charity Foundation to file its accounts for the years 2018 to 2020. Set up by crypto exchange Binance, the foundation is being warned of legal action.

In-Nazzjon says that the Armed Forces have rescued 46 migrants including a baby in distress and brought them ashore on Monday. Three people in the group of arrivals are believed to have died during the journey.

L-Orizzont says that nearly 350,000 travelled from Malta to Gozo for tourism purposes in 2020, a higher total than the previous two years despite the restrictions on crossings for a number of weeks.

The Independent says that a total of 388,000 tourists visited Gozo and Comino last year but almost nine in every ten were domestic visitors. Total expenditure of internal tourism to Gozo increased by 51 per cent from the previous year, amounting to €59.4 million.

In-Nazzjon reports that Michael Piccinino has submitted his nomination for secretary general of the Nationalist Party. In a message on social media, Piccinino said that the country needs an alternative government.

Morning Briefing

Energy Ministry looking into W&E overbilling claims

Energy Minister Miriam Dalli said that her Ministry is is looking into a draft National Audit Office report which found that consumers could have been charged an extra €6.5 million on their electricity and water bills, with the Opposition insisting such funds should be returned. “We are studying the leaked report and we must ensure that the system we chose will not penalise any sector in society,” Energy Minister Miriam Dalli said in an interview. Dalli retorted that “the solution the Nationalist Party come up with is very simplified and from what we see will penalise different sectors.”

NSO data shows Gozo benefited from lack of pandemic travel

NSO data shows that Gozo has strongly benefited from the lack of travelling options in 2020, with domestic tourism across Malta and Gozo increasing by 52% in 2020. 360,460 persons made the trip to the sister island, last year. This was reflected in a similar increase in expenditure, estimated by the Stat Office at over €57 million – an increase of 61.2% over 2019 levels.

Covid-19 update: 94 new cases of coronavirus were reported by health authorities on Monday, while for the first time in weeks, a higher number of recoveries (126) was registered. 3,136 swab tests were taken yesterday. Of the 127 cases reported yesterday, 86 were aged 39 and younger. 39 persons are currently hospitalised, with one person in ITU.

CDE News