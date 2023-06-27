Malta News Briefing – Tuesday 27 June 2023

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Govt shifts EU funding towards energy sector

As part of a revised spending plan for the €328 million allocated by the EU through the Recovery and Resilience grants, the government has redirected funds from two major construction projects towards the energy sector. The emphasis has shifted towards investing in the electricity grid and implementing renewable energy reforms. Consequently, the construction of a ferry dock in Buġibba and a new building on the ITS campus will no longer receive European funding. Furthermore, the renovation of Mount Carmel hospital and the digitization of the health sector have been scaled down as part of this reallocation of funds. Instead, the investments in the power grid will focus on enhancing battery storage and energy distribution capabilities. Simultaneously, the reforms aim to simplify the permitting process for renewable energy projects and mandate the installation of solar panels in specific new constructions.(Times of Malta)

Parl Sec says new bill ensures no Prudente-repeat

Parliamentary Secretary Rebecca Buttigieg has dismissed concerns that the revised version of Bill 28 will not address cases like Andrea Prudente’s, which initiated the initial debate. Bill 28 introduces an exception to Malta’s comprehensive abortion ban, permitting doctors to terminate a pregnancy if the woman’s life is at risk. Despite being criticized as “regressive” by prominent gynaecologist Mark Sant, the Reforms Parliamentary Secretary insisted that the new version of the Bill is a significant step forward and can be considered a “game-changer.” (Maltatoday)

El Chapo threatens partner with acid attack

Jordan Azzopardi, known as the “El Chapo of Malta,” has returned to court following a report filed by his girlfriend with the Police regarding domestic violence. A year ago, the 33-year-old was apprehended after a car chase in Madliena during an operation targeting drug trafficking. Subsequently, he was released on bail. Last Sunday, his partner sought assistance from the Police Department’s domestic violence unit. She lodged a complaint stating that he had made threats to throw her off his balcony. Additionally, she mentioned receiving several alarming voice messages from him after leaving their residence, including a threat that he would throw acid on her face and chest. Azzopardi was granted bail. (TVM)

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first