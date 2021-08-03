Malta News Briefing – Tuesday 3 August 2021

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Minister Zammit Lewis rejects calls to resign

Despite the barrage of critiscm directed towards Edward Zammit Lewis following revelations that he chatted extensively with Yorgen Fenech via Whatsapp, even mocking political opponents and Labour supporters in the process, the Justice Minister insisted that he would not be resigning his post.

Zammit Lewis said that the comment had to be taken in the context it was said, and refused to apologise for his remarks. “I have been a Labourite since I was in my mother’s womb, I worked and sacrificed my profession and my family, and Labourites know this,” he said. The Minister also insisted that the new chats revealed “nothing new”, adding that “I always declared that I knew Yorgen Fenech, and Bernard Grech, instead of filing a motion, should take a look around him and see which of his MPs were close to Yorgen Fenech”.

PN promises referendum on Gozo tunnel

The Nationalist Party has promised a referendum among Gozitans on the proposed Malta-Gozo tunnel if it is elected to government. Addressing the media, former Minister Chris Said said that once the necessary studies are carried out, a Nationalist government would consult the Gozitan people on the proposed permanent link. The current proposal would lead to the creation of a 13km-long tunnel with a 7-metre radius and one traffic lane heading in either direction, with an additional safety lane.

The PN is also proposing to enlarge the port of Mgarr to meet the needs of passengers and create more parking space, to provide two new ships, one for passengers and one dedicated to cargo; thus introducing a cargo service to the Grand Harbour and to consider air services between the two islands.

Covid-19: Active coronavirus cases declined steadily over the weekend and on Monday. This afternoon, the daily health update indicated 64 new cases with 168 recoveries, meaning there are now 1,609 persons infected with Covid-19. 2,762 swab tests were carried out on Sunday, with the average age of persons returning a positive result standing at 34.