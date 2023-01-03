Man arraigned after Paola shooting, bail denied / Malta News Briefing – Tuesday 3 January 2023

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Man arraigned on Paola shooting

Martin Delia, a 66-year-old man was arraigned in court on Monday night over a shooting which took place in Paola on New Year’s Eve. The shooting following an argument during which a 57-year-old man shot in the face with a shotgun on Vjal Santa Luċija. The victim sustained grievous injuries. The shotgun used is reportedly used for hunting. Two men were arrested on Saturday, a 66-year-old man and a 30-year-old man, both from Paola. However, only the former is being arraigned. Delia also stands accused of grievous bodily harm, carrying a weapon while committing a crime against a person, carrying a weapon without a police licence and tampering with evidence. His legal team, led by defence lawyer Jose Herrera, argued that Delia should be granted bail on clemency grounds with the pensioner reportedly in poor health. Magistrate Astrid May Grima turned down the bail request, noting the gravity of the offence as well as the fact that civilian witnesses have yet to testify. (Newsbook/Times of Malta)

Allied assistants get new sectoral agreements

The Ministry for Health and UHM Voice of the Workers have signed a new sectoral agreement for the Allied Assistants employed in the public sector. The agreement that was signed improves career advancement prospects of current and prospective employees, and provides more opportunities for the Allied Assistants to continue their studies, also through a new course at the level of MQF Level 5, in order to advance more expeditiously in their career and as well as an increase in allowances. The agreement was signed by the Permanent Secretary for the Ministry for Health Joseph Chetcuti and the Chief Government Doctor Walter Busuttil on behalf of the Ministry for Health and Josef Vella and Annalise Casha on behalf of the UĦM.

Catering, hospitality industry reports positive festive period

The hospitality and tourism industry has reported a positive and busy New Year’s Eve, according to the SME Chamber.

“We’ve heard very good reports from Valletta and St Julian’s as well as from across the rest of the country,” said Chamber of SMEs deputy president, Philip Fenech. Firms offering catering for private parties, such as those taking place in homes and rented villas, also experienced high demand, according to the trade lobby. Clubs, bars and restaurants enjoyed a positive performance after two difficult festive seasons, according to operators. (Times of Malta)

