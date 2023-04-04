Malta News Briefing – Tuesday 4 April 2023

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Rosianne Cutajar resigns from Labour parliamentary group, to hold on seat

Rosianne Cutajar has announced her resignation from the Labour Party parliamentary group, following the publication of chats which exposed a close relationship with Yorgen Fenech. She will not renounce her parliamentary seat, which she will keep as an independent. The PL in a brief statement said Cutajar had written to Prime Minister Robert Abela to inform him of her decision. “The Labour Party was my second family for the past 13 years,” she wrote, adding that she would now take better care of her health and her new family. PN leader Bernard Grech said PM Robert Abela has lost control of his group, insisting that despite his public utterances, he did not have the guts to remove Cutajar himself.

Chamber elects Chris Vassallo Cesareo as new President

Chris Vassallo Cesareo, managing director of Domestica Ltd, has been elected the 72nd President of The Malta Chamber for the next two years following a meeting of the new council. Vassallo Cesareo takes over from Marisa Xuereb, who will continue to serve on the council. In his inaugural address, Vassallo Cesareo thanked his predecessor and said competitiveness and good governance will remain at the top of the Chamber’s agenda. “Truth and legacy shall be my driving force… we will continue to come up with tangible recommendations that are beneficial to our members and business community at large,” he said.

PM meets EU Budget Commissioner, commits to keep finances in check

Prime Minister Robert Abela has met with the European Commissioner for Budget and Administration Johannes Hahn at Castille. During a courtesy visit on Dr Abela highlighted the challenges resulting from the war in Ukraine, the steep rise in energy prices, inflation and mass migration. The Prime Minister said that it is futile for one to speak of European Union values if the commitment to address challenges is not shared equally. He declared that, despite these challenges, Malta’s government will keep supporting families and businesses, while keeping its finances in check.

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first