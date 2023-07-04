Malta News Briefing – Tuesday 4 July 2023

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

PM wants stronger fight against human trafficking

Prime Minister Robert Abela called for a stronger fight against human traffickers following his participation in an EU Council Summit focused on migration. During a ministerial statement in Parliament, he provided an overview of the summit’s discussions. Migration took center stage at the summit, with EU leaders aiming to reach an agreement on a new migration pact. However, negotiations were halted due to Hungary and Poland’s veto of the proposed deal. Abela highlighted the importance of redirecting efforts towards combating human traffickers and organized crime groups that exploit migrants seeking to reach Europe. He stated that strengthening the fight against these traffickers is the key to effectively addressing the challenge. (Maltatoday)

Minister signs off illegal appropriation of land by Fortina

The Fortina Group unlawfully seized land to expand a lido in Sliema and even reclaimed territory from the sea without parliamentary approval. Economy Minister Silvio Schembri requested the parliamentary committee’s endorsement of these illegal actions, including a €70,000 fine to officially transfer the land to Fortina. However, PN MP Darren Carabott warned that approving this transfer would set a dangerous precedent of condoning the illegal occupation of public land. The Opposition voted against the proposal, leading to a debate in parliament’s plenary. (Times of Malta)

PN accuses PM of disrespect after last-minute statement call

Opposition leader Bernard Grech accused Prime Minister Robert Abela of showing disrespect towards parliament by providing MPs with only a few minutes’ notice before delivering a ministerial statement during Monday’s session. Grech pointed out that despite attending multiple EU summits, Abela had neglected to deliver such a statement for several months. Grech deemed this to be a significant failure on the part of the prime minister, emphasizing that it is unacceptable for the Opposition to be informed only 10 minutes before Abela’s parliamentary address. He highlighted the prime minister’s failure to provide a ministerial statement in February, March, and even June, resulting in nearly a year passing without updates to parliament on EU negotiations. (Newsbook)

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first The Corporate Times is a joint collaboration between The Times of Malta and Corporate ID Group