Malta News Briefing – Tuesday 4 May 2021

Morning Briefing

Finance Minister bullish on grey-listing

Finance Minister Clyde Caruana expressed convicton that Malta would not be grey-listed, with Government hard at work to make amends and rectify the shortcomings of the Joseph Muscat administration. Speaking on 103, Caruana admitted that “yes, a number of mistakes had to be addressed,” when asked whether the Muscat government had committed serious political and governance blunders.

Opposition MP Mario de Marco argued Malta failed the test under the Jospeh Muscat administration “because there was no political will to implement anti-money laundering legislation.”

Malta donates 20 oxygen concentrators to the Holy Family Hospital in India

Malta will be sending 20 oxygen concentrators to India, which is currently in a difficult situation due to the serious consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On the initiative of the Ministry for Foreign and European Affairs in collaboration with the Office of the Deputy Prime Minister and the Ministry for Health, this donation will off​er strong relief to the Holy Family Hospital in the Indian capital city, New Delhi—which is among the worst hit by the pandemic—as agreed with the director of this hospital.

The medical equipment provided by the Maltese Government, which take in ambient air and increase its oxygen concentration by filtering away the nitrogen, is intended for patients who are heavily dependent on oxygen therapy, which is currently so scarce and necessary in India.

More than a thousand fine for breaking Covid rules

1,066 fines were dished out over the last seven days to people who breached COVID-19 rules. The vast majority, some 800, were handed to persons not wearing masks properly.

Another 160 people were fined for gathering in groups of more than four.

Covid-19 Update

35 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in the previous 24 hours, along with 16 recoveries, bringing the total number of known active cases to 280.

The new cases have been identified through 1,550 swab tests. No new Covid related deaths were reported.

