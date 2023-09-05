Malta News Briefing – Tuesday 5 September 2023

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Economy grows 3.9% in Q2

Provisional estimates published by the NSO indicate that the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the second quarter of 2023 amounted to €4.7 billion, registering an increase of €416.9 million, or 9.7 per cent, when compared to the same quarter of 2022. In volume terms, GDP rose by 3.9 per cent. The contribution to the GVA growth rate in volume terms of Service activities and industry were both positive and stood at 4.0 percentage points and 1.3 percentage points, respectively. Conversely, agriculture and fishing recorded a negative contribution of 0.1 percentage points. The increase in service activities was mainly driven by the growth rates recorded administrative and support services activities (25.4 per cent), Financial and insurance activities (15.4 per cent) and Accommodation and food service activities (21.8 per cent).

Parties spar on waste collection

The Nationalist Party said that Local Councils should be once again handed over the responsibility of waste collection while increasing their resources, so that the system can be enforced. This is one of the solutions being proposed by the PN which it said can begin to solve the situation of waste and neglect in the country. In its reaction, the PL said that the PN’s policy in the waste management sector has alway remained consistent: that of expanding landfills with all the negative consequences that this brings to the environment, the surrounding areas and future generations.

Storm Daniel to reach Malta overnight

Malta is expected to be hit by a wet and story weather as from Wednesday, with Storm Daniel expected to reach the island between tonight and the morning. The Meteorological Office said that the change in weather is expected to start on Tuesday, with skies becoming rather cloudy and isolated showers expected to hit the island. “Thundery and gusty showers are expected overnight, possibly with hail at times with the weather pattern expected to extend until Thursday,” a spokesperson for the Met Office said. This weather is expected to last until Thursday, with winds reaching force 6 from a North by Northeast direction on both Wednesday and Thursday.

(Times of Malta)

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first The Corporate Times is a joint collaboration between The Times of Malta and Corporate ID Group