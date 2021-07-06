Tax probe into Rosianne Cutajar’s alleged property deal / Malta News Briefing – Tuesday 6 July 2021

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Updated 0835- Newspaper Review

The Times reveals that the Inland Revenue Department launched a tax evasion investigation into MP Rosianne Cutajar in the wake of reports that she helped broker a multi-million property deal involving Yorgen Fenech.

L-Orizzont says that the members of the parliamentary committee for standards unanimously agreed to publish a report about MP Rosianne Cutajar’s conduct compiled by the Commissioner for Standards in Public Life.

The Independent quotes Prime Minister Robert Abela that the suspension of Rosianne Cutajar from the Cabinet will remain in force following the conclusions of a probe by Standards Commissioner George Hyzler.

In-Nazzjon quotes PN Leader Bernard Grech demanding the resignation of MP Rosianne Cutajar. He challenged the Prime Minister to remove the former junior minister from the government parliamentary group in the interest of the country.

The Independent says that the area in Xagħra where a fire broke out after fireworks were let off is not a protected zone, but the Environment and Resources Authority is assessing the degree of damage caused.

The Times says that nine in ten persons who have contracted the Covid-19 virus in the last two weeks were not vaccinated. Health Minister Chris Fearne said that the two patients currently hospitalised have not taken the jab.

L-Orizzont announces that walk-in vaccination centres will open their doors on July 19, allowing anyone to get the jab against Covid-19. Health authorities are aiming to inoculate 85 per cent of the population.

In-Nazzjon says that Research and Innovation Minister Owen Bonnici will also pick up the Equality portfolio from Rosianne Cutajar after her suspension from Cabinet was confirmed by the Prime Minister on Monday.

Morning Briefing

90% of Covid cases concern unvaccinated persons

90% of Covid cases detected over the past week concern unvaccinated people, according to Health Minister Chris Fearne, who said that the same applies for the two persons to be currently treated in the virus. In a press conference on Monday, Fearne said that vaccination appeared to have broken the link between new cases and hospitalisation, with the number of people admitted to hospital for treatment having fallen significantly. The Minister also revealed that just under half of these new cases are directly imported from abroad.

Owen Bonnici gets Rosianne Cutajar’s portfolio

Prime Minister Robert Abela has handed the equality and reforms portfolio previously held by Rosianne Cutajar to Owen Bonnici. This move confirms that Cutajar will not be re-integrated in Cabinet after Standards Commissioner George Hyzler found that she had breached ethics in a case related to a property deal involving Yorgen Fenech. Meanwhile, MPs from both sides agreed for the report concerning Cutajar to be published in full.

Labour launches ideas for country’s future

The Labour Party launched the next phase of the ‘Mitt Idea’ process as part of what it called the drafting of the country’s future. The PL launched ideas that emerged from 10 political fora that cover Gozo, local councils, the economy, the just distribution of wealth, environment, equality and Malta’s role in the Mediterranean, Europe and in the world. In an address, Prime Minister and Labour Leader Robert Abela remarked that the three most important principles are that the Labour Party remains the party of work, that it shall never oppress workers and that it distributes wealth equally.

Covid-19 Update: 12 new cases were reported for the second day running on Monday. With just one person recovering, active cases have now reached 79. 336,800 persons are now fully vaccinated.

