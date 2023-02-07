Malta News Briefing – Tuesday 7 February 2023

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Domestic violence case against Bernice Cassar was deemed medium risk

When Bernice Cassar filed a domestic violence report alleging that her estranged husband held a knife to her throat, social workers classified her case as “medium risk”. Cassar was killed few months later. This emerged from court testimony on Monday in the case against Roderick Cassar, who is pleading not guilty to killing his ex-wife and the mother of their two children. If found guilty, he faces a stricter-than-usual sentence as the case is being tried as a murder with ‘femicidal intent’ – the first in local history since laws were amended to introduce that concept last year. (Times of Malta)

Magisterial inquiry underway into fraud allegations against notary’s widow

A magisterial inquiry into potential fraud by the widow of notary Ivan Barbara, requested by three former clients last year, has begun and is currently gathering testimony from all affected parties – understood to number at least 35. In a decree giving its assent to the appointment of a magisterial inquiry into potential fraud by the late notary Ivan Barbara and his wife last November, the Criminal Court had highlighted the need for Special Investigative Magistrates, resurrecting a draft bill from 1997 which was overlooked and never passed into law. (Maltatoday)

Minister denies delayed rescue of migrants

Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri has described claims by activists of a policy to delay migrant rescues as a form of deterrent as “totally false.” During a commemoration to those lost at sea on Sunday, 47 organisations condemned the government for, according to them, refusing to uphold its search and rescues (SAR) responsibilities and asking for this to change as it is causing the death of many asylum seekers. Camilleri added that Malta will continue working so to stop human traffickers from putting boats into the water and sending them out of Libya in the first place. (The Malta Independent)

