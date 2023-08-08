Malta News Briefing – Tuesday 8 August 2023

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Malta with second highest increase in new residence permits

According to the latest Eurostat data, the percentage increase in the number of new residence permits issued in the EU last year, compared to the previous year, was the second highest. In 2022, nearly 38,000 new permits were issued, indicating a substantial 164% rise from the previous year’s figure of just over 14,000. (Times of Malta)

Ethics Commission says former MP in breach of ethics for failure to submit tax returns

The Standards Commissioner has declared that Members of Parliament who fail to submit tax returns would be violating ethical standards. This conclusion comes after investigating three allegations against former Nationalist MP Jason Azzopardi, who was accused of not filing his tax returns on time for the years 2018 and 2019. In response to the accusations, Dr. Azzopardi explained to the Commissioner that he had not submitted tax returns due to personal and professional circumstances. However, he asserted that he had rectified the situation by settling his accounts with the Inland Revenue Department, paying all fines and arrears. He also emphasized that evading taxes was never his intention. (Maltatoday)

Four road fatalities in second quarter

Between April and June 2023, road traffic accidents increased while casualties decreased when compared to the same quarter of the previous year. During the same period, four road traffic fatalities were recorded, with three of them being males. According to the National Statistics Office, the injuries suffered by two drivers and two passengers proved fatal. The NSO also noted that two less fatalities occurred when compared to the same period in 2022. (Newsbook)

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first The Corporate Times is a joint collaboration between The Times of Malta and Corporate ID Group