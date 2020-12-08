Malta News Briefing – Tuesday 8 December

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Updated 0820 – Newspaper Review

The Times reports on a press conference by Health Minister Chris Fearne who announced that Covid-19 vaccines will begin to be administered in January, starting with healthcare workers and people aged 85 years and over.

L-Orizzont says that Malta expects to receive a supply of 1.6 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines in the first weeks of January. Health Minister Chris Fearne assured the public that the injection will be free of charge for everyone.

The Independent leads with the government’s strategy for the administration of the Covid-19 vaccine from next month. Most front liners and residents at homes for the elderly are planned to receive the jab in January.

In-Nazzjon reports on a formal request by the Opposition to discuss the Auditor General’s report into the Electrogas power station in a parliamentary committee. Opposition Leader Bernard Grech accused the Prime Minister of complicity in his predecessor’s cover-ups.

L-Orizzont quotes Prime Minister Robert Abela who said that he expects the Caruana Galizia public inquiry to be concluded by next week. The inquiry board, agreed by the government and the journalist’s family, was formed in November last year.

The Times quotes a statement by the Daphne Caruana Galizia Foundation saying that the public inquiry into the murder of the journalist should be allowed take its course. The statement came in reaction to comments by the Prime Minister urging the board to conclude.

The Independent questions the Ministry for Animal Rights about sudden changes to zoo regulations, allowing the petting of wild animals. A spokesperson said that draft regulations prohibiting handling and petting had been ‘erroneously’ uploaded to the ministry’s website.

In-Nazzjon says that Monday marked nine months since the first registered case of coronavirus in Malta. Meanwhile, the Health Ministry announced the death of four patients, bringing the total number of casualties to 155.

Morning Briefing

Covid-19 vaccine plan rolled out

The large part of Malta’s frontliners, as well as all residents and staff at care homes will be the ones to get the Covid-19 vaccine in January. This was announced by Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne in Parliament on Monday evening.

The Health Minister said Malta has an agreement to procure 1.6 million doses from the three companies who are more advanced on the vaccine, and a further 700,000 doses from another three companies that require more time to produce it. The first group will also include all persons aged over 85.

By February, authorities plans to vaccinate remaining frontliners;and people aged over 80. These will be followed by people aged over 70 and those with chronic illnesses as well as staff at schools and childcare centres.

The Minister added that the European Commission is negotiating with the respective pharma companies on behalf Malta and other Member States. Malta will have immediate access to the vaccine once it becomes available, he added.

Covid-19 Update

The Health Ministry announced four more Covid-19 deaths on Monday, which take the total of victims to 155. Three of the victims were men, aged 76 (two of them) and 83 respectively, and a 73 year old women.

Whilst offering its condolences to the family, the health authorities reminded the public to continue practicing social distancing, proper hand hygiene and wearing of face masks.

139 new COVID-19 cases were reported yesterday from a total of 3,192 swab tests. Health authorities said that 101 patients recovered, meaning that the number of active cases climbed again over the 2,000 mark.

Role of media under scruting in Caruana Galizia inqury

The role of the media took centre stage in Monday’s sitting of the public inquiry which is looking into the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia. Times of Malta Editor Herman Grech, said that Daphne Caruana Galizia’s murder was a ‘punch in the stomach’ for Maltese journalism and a wake up call at the same time.

Grech highlighted the risk that certain politicians are trying to diffuse the media’s voice by branding it as fake news, describing this a risk to journalism. Over the past four years, neither PM Robert Abela nor his predecessor had accepted an interview with Times of Malta, Grech said.

The Times Editor-in-Chief also spoke of how this time last year, he had been informed by someone “from government” to seek police protection for himself and those among his journalists who were working on the Caruana Galizia murder probe.

New Sliema-Cottonera link inaugurated

Persons wanting to travel between Tas-Sliema and Cottonera or vice versa will be able to make the trip in only 40 minutes. This will be possible with the launch of a new free public transport service that will transport passengers from Marsamxett to Lascaris wharf for those taking a boat to cross the Grand Harbour for the Three Cities or from Marsamxett to Tas-Sliema.

CDE News

