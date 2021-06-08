Malta News Briefing – Tuesday 8 June 2021

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

20% of tourists coming to Malta without Covid documentation: The Medical Association of Malta said that more than 20% of tourists travelling to Malta had to be tested after their arrival since they would have not produced the required documentation. In April, that figure stood at around 30 per cent.

Martin Balzan, MAM President expressed concern that this increases the risk of importing variants of concern and bringing to nothing efforts to promote the island as a safe destination. “Would a traveler feel safe sitting on a plane not knowing whether there is an infected person onboard? Balzan questioned. “If it is an administrative issue, then this needs to be addressed and efforts to ensure all those involved know what is happening should be stepped up,” he said.

Scheme to support property sales abroad: People working in the property sector who participate in international fairs will have half their costs refunded by government in a newly launched scheme. The Property Malta Foundation announced on Monday that businesses who advertise the country’s property market internationally, can claim 50% of costs up to €5,000.

Cruise ship turned away after passenger tests positive: A cruise ship on its way to Malta had to make last minutes changes after a passenger tested positive for COVID-19. On Monday, the MSC Seaside, which was meant to stop here in transit, was not permitted to enter the Valletta Cruise Port. It had left Syracuse, Sicily, on June 1 for a seven-day tour around the Mediterranean.

Covid-19 Update: Health authorities have reported that no new cases were identified while two patients recovered. Active cases stand at 72.

CDE News