Malta News Briefing – Tuesday 8 November 2022

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Morning Briefing

European Commission approves Malta’s National Programme for the Internal Security Fund

The European Commission has approved Malta’s National Programme for the Internal Security Fund for the 2021-2027 financial period. Collectively, the programme provides for a total budget of around €27 million and aims to provide strategic guidance to facilitate the exchange of information, improve cross border cooperation and support resilience and protection against serious and organised crime. Actions identified in the programme will contribute towards addressing all objectives, by supporting the setting up of data repository systems for information exchange, strengthening the Asset Recovery Bureau and enhancing information sharing solutions against encrypted devices, improve cross-border cooperation through the setting up of a fusion centre and strengthening capabilities related to preventing and combating crime by increasing capacity building measures against money-laundering, strengthening technologies in tracking down criminal offences, maximising the abilities of financial investigative networks and enhancing the protection of public spaces.

MFA accepts Mangia resignation

Malta football coach Devis Mangia has informed the Malta FA that he would be relinquishing his post as the national team head coach with immediate effect, and the association has accepted this resignation. “In his letter of resignation, Mangia said that his decision was taken in the best interest of the national team to face the football challenges which lie ahead,” the MFA statement said. Mangia is being investigations after allegations of harassment of a sexual nature on team members surfaced in the past weeks. The MFA added that Mangia had accepted to continue to cooperate with the association on the investigation. The football body also revealed that a report has already been presented by the Safeguarding Officer following a month-long investigation which saw him interview a number of interested or informed parties. The report will now be assessed by the Association’s Safeguarding Board, composed of independent professionals, the MFA added.

Karmenu Mifsud Bonnici laid to rest

Former Prime Minister and Labour leader Karmenu Mifsud Bonnici was given his last farewell during a religious service at the Immaculate Conception church in Ħamrun, with the country’s top authorities present. The religious funeral Mass was concelebrated by Archbishop Charles J.Scicluna, while his nephew Auxiliary Bishop Joseph Galea Curmi, spoke about the qualities that his uncle had, particularly his love for the most persons in need in society. Mgr Galea Curmi said that Karmenu Mifsud Bonnici was a person of great generosity with a golden heart. He said that his love for the poor was not a slogan he used for an aim, but a living reality.

