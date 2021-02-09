Malta News Briefing – Tuesday 9 February

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Konrad Mizzi refuses to answer Vitals questions, points fingers at Cabinet

Former Minister Konrad Mizzi once again refused to answer any questions in Court about the controversial hospital deals, insisting that he head already given full disclosure to the relevant magisterial inquiry. Mizzi replied to every question with “I choose not to reply”.

However, Mizzi sought to point fingers at his former Cabinet colleagues. In a pre-prepared script, the former Energy Minister said that “I want to declare that cabinet had approved the project and it used to be regularly updated in detail about developments, the progress of negotiations and the progress of the works in the months and years that followed, both at the time of VGH and later when Steward were involved” Mizzi said.

An NAO investigation on project had described the whole process as grossly inadeguate, arguing that Vitals should not have been even allowed to bid for the hospitals.

Just under 100 human trafficking cases in two years

There were 96 known cases of human trafficking in 2018 and 2019, with the majority of victims found working in the hotel and accomodation industry.

This was revealed in Parliament by Social Solidarity Minister Michael Falzon.

Falzon said there were 48 cases in 2018 and 48 in 2019.

PBS to appeal John Bundy case sentence

The board of directors of the national broadcaster will be appealing the recent Industrial Tribunal sentence regarding the dismissal of former CEO John Bundy from the company. TVM reported that the Board of Directors were informed through legal advice that there was a strong case for appeal.

PBS said it was taking such action with respect of its role as a public broadaster which is partially financed by public funds.

Yorgen Fenech lawyers deny attempts to bribe ToM journalist

Lawyers Gianluca Caruana Curran and Charles Mercieca, who are representing Yorgen Fenech, were charged with the attempted bribery of Times of Malta journalist Ivan Martin. They denied the charge of trying to hand money to Martin with the scope of getting him to write a series of stories seeking to undermine the credibility of state witness Melvin Theuma.

Martin testified that Caruana Curran tried to hand him two to four €500 notes. The pair argued that they had no bad intention but merely intended to pay for a service.

Covid-19 Update

137 new cases of coronavirus were reported yesterday, with 126 persons recovering. This means that active cases edge up again to 2,352. The cases were identified through 3,266 tests being carried out Sunday. No Covid-19 deaths were reported on Sunday, meaning the fatality tally remains unchanged at 282.

39,218 doses of the Covid-19 vaccination were given until Sunday, almost 25% of which being a second dose.

