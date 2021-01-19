Malta News Briefing – Tuesday January 2021

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

PN Shadow Cabinet reshuffle expected

Nationalist Party MPs were called in for a meeting with leader Bernard Grech on Monday as a reshuffle of their duties was reportedly under way from yesterday afternoon. The process is expected to continue today. This reshuffle is expected to take the Nationalist Party to the next General Election, which is due by no later than next year.

Muscat defiant in Vitals case

Former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat said that he has full confidence in the Prime Minister and the government on the way forward with regard to the privatisation of three public hospitals.

Muscat defended the deal, saying it brought improvements in the national healthcare sector with an important investment from abroad. However he rejected claims it was a done deal despite investors having had a previous agreement.

For the fourth time, former Minister Konrad Mizzi failed to respond to his summons claiming he had returned from the UK and was therefore under mandatory quarantine.

Price of Maltese residency set to more than double

The price of acquiring Maltese residency is set to more than double, as the government seeks to plug the financial hole created by the Covid-19 pandemic. Legal amendments were tabled in Parliament yesterday evening.

Residency gives third-country nationals the right to live in Malta and spend up to 90 out of 180 consecutive days in other EU countries.

Covid-19 Update

Health authorities reported 154 new cases of coronavirus in Malta on Monday, with 136 recoveries, in the previous 24 hours. This means that the number of active cases continue to increase, reaching 2,784. These cases were identified through 3,239 swab tests. The number of total cases has reached 15,588.

The daily update also referred to the number of vaccine doses administered, which till Sunday stood at 11,705.

Two male patients were the latest Covid-19 fatalities. They were aged 73 and 84. Malta’s death tally now stands at 239.

CDE News

