Malta News Briefing – Wednesday 1 February 2023



Morning Briefing

Nexia partner refuses to answer to PAC

Nexia BT partner Karl Cini today chose not to reply to any of the questions he was asked during a Public Accounts Committee (PAC) hearing on Tuesday afternoon. The PAC is examining the Auditor General’s report on contracts awarded to Electrogas Ltd by Enemalta. The company had won the tender to build and operate a gas power station and LNG terminal. Cini was asked to testify as Nexia BT was on the financial committee that had evaluated proposals submitted for the project. (The Malta Independent)

MFA rejects Portelli player registration

The Malta Football Association’s executive board has refused the request made by Ħamrun Spartans to have their president Joseph Portelli registered as a player. Last week, the construction entrepreneur had stepped down from his role at the club to be able to register himself as a player before the transfer window ended. In a statement, the MFA said it had refused the request on the recommendation of its ethics committee, which convened to analyse the unusual request. The decision can be appealed yet but the Club has not indicated whether it will be doing so or not. (Times of Malta)

SSC contributions by foreigners top 200million euro

Social security contributions by foreign nationals totalled more than €200 million in 2021, a six-fold increase over 2012, information tabled in parliament shows. The increase corresponds with the exponential growth of foreign workers since 2014, which formed the basis of government’s economic growth strategy. The numbers tabled by Finance Minister Clyde Caruana in reply to a question by Nationalist MP Ryan Callus, show that the first significant year-on-year increase happened between 2014 and 2015. (Maltatoday)

