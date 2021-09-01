Hefty fine for Pilatus Bank for systemic neglect of anti-money laundering procedures / Malta News Briefing – Wednesday 1 September 2021

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Updated 0845 – Newspaper Review

The Times reports that the FIAU imposed a €4.9 million fine on Pilatus Bank for systemic neglect of anti-money laundering procedures. A statement by the unit said that the now-shuttered bank failed to apply due diligence obligations on 97 per cent of clients.

Malta Today quotes a publication notice by the FIAU raising concern about a series of questionable activities by customers of Pilatus Bank which should have triggered anti-money laundering action.

The Independent says that social partners have submitted a pre-budget document containing over 200 recommendations. The proposals include introducing a four-day-week pilot and reopening of trade schools.

In-Nazzjon reposts that the PN established a new working group to focus on environmental policy. Headed by electoral candidate Janice Chetcuti, the group will seek the input of different stakeholders in this sector.

L-Orizzont says that the first pedestrian paths are now complete and will be opened to the public this week. Infrastructure Malta designed a series of safe passages and block an exit from a private lane to minimise the risk of accidents.

The Independent quotes PN Leader Bernard Grech that he would not revoke the 2006 land rationalisation exercise adding that he wants a stronger Planning Authority to make sure development projects are carried out according to a plan.

The Times speaks with Jonathan Cassar, the head of information security at the government’s IT agency, who revealed that state servers receive around a million spoof emails every month. He said there is little that can be done to stop them.

L-Orizzont says that opposition MP Hermann Schiavone has denied claims that he had any connection with businessman Yorgen Fenech and confirmed his intention to contest the next general elections with the PN.

Malta Today says that Pope Francis may visit Malta towards the end of November, though no plans are confirmed. Sources told the paper that the pontiff could combine the trip with a visit to Cyprus scheduled for December. In-Nazzjon says there is an escalating rivalry between PL candidate Rebecca Buttigieg and Gżira mayor Conrad Borg Manche, and the mayor has had a public quarrel with the candidate’s

Pilatus Bank fined €4.9 million for money-laundering transgressions

Pilatus Bank has been fined by the Financial Intelligence Analysis Unit a record €4.9 million for a “serious and systemic failure” to follow anti-money laundering laws. The Unit said it was concerned on its lax approach to due diligence and in its obligations to ensure it keeps customer information, data and documentation up to date.

The anti-money laundering regulator also highlighted the bank’s dependence on a “series of connections to the Caucus region”. The statement also noted that that throughout its operations, the bank has exposed itself, and the Maltese jurisdiction to “egregious money laundering risks that were not being mitigated in any manner. The bank’s total disregard towards necessary AML/CFT safeguards, led to it allowing millions to pass through the Maltese economy without any consideration of possible money laundering taking place.

MCESD presents budget proposals, including pilot four-day week projects

The Malta Council for Economic and Social Development (MCESD) has proposed the launch of pilot four-day work week projects, the reopening of trade schools, and bonuses for frontliners of the Covid-19 pandemic in a list of some 230 pre-budget proposals presented to Finance Minister Clyde Caruana and Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister Carmelo Abela. MCESD chair James Pearsall said that the council had continued to research, through its working groups, proposals for the country to move forward, and said that these had been based on long-term concepts such as the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)L “There are two connotations which I think we need to follow: that we need economic development not economic growth, and that we need sustainable prosperity,” Pearsall said.

School re-opening plans ‘in place’

Education minister Justyne Caruana said in a presser on Tuesday that the plans for school reopening are already in place but are yet to be announced, pending the approval from the health authorities. The Opposition had been mounting critiscm on the matter in recent days, as schools are due to re-open in just four weeks. Caruana said that preparations for the opening are in place and that the approval from the health authorities should happen in the coming hours. She argued that the education authorities are better prepared this time, as they have a year’s experience with the pandemic and the majority of the staff and the pupils of 12 years and above are now vaccinated, but made no reference to whether a mask will be compulsory as was last year.

Covid-19 Update: There were 48 new cases registered in the past 24 hours. Malta registered

25 recoveries as active cases stood at 656. 3,117 swab tests were taken.

