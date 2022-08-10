Survey shows Maltese people among the angriest / Malta News Briefing – Wednesday 10 August 2022

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Survey shows Maltese people among the angriest

Angry and worried: this is the assessment of the Maltese population according to a global study analysing citizens’ emotional state. The study – carried out by US analytics company Gallup in more than 120 countries – found that a quarter of Maltese surveyed for the study said they had experienced anger a day before being questioned. Malta features among the top 20 nations around the globe for such characteristics. Some 64 per cent of those interviewed saying they were worried about something at some point in the day before they took part in the survey. (Times of Malta)

Airmalta retirement scheme moved to December

Air Malta staff that was meant to leave the company through early termination schemes this month, will now leave the national airline by 31 December, 2022.

With the airline enjoying higher summer loads as tourism picks up from the pandemic, more workers have had to be retained for service despite plans by the finance ministry to release 600 airline employees into the public service. (Maltatoday)

Overdevelopment killing Gozo charm – GTA

All establishments that took part in a survey organised by the Gozo Tourism Association said that the sister island is losing its charm because of over-development. During the past two weeks, the Gozo Tourism Association said conducted an online survey amongst its members focusing on the touristic product and the constraints being encountered by the Gozitan tourism establishments during these recovery times from the covid pandemic. (Independent)