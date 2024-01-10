Malta News Briefing – Wednesday 10 January 2024

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

8.5% increase in non-EU citizens in six months

Between January and July 2023, Malta witnessed an 8.5% increase in its population of non-EU nationals, as revealed by data disclosed in the House of Representatives. The figures illustrate a rise in registered foreign workers from outside the EU, escalating from 63,400 individuals in January 2023 to 68,755 by July 2023. This surge in numbers aligns with an ongoing political discussion concerning the impact of foreign workers on various aspects including job salaries, property value,and the use of public infrastructure. Among the diverse pool of foreign workers, the largest segment is that of Indians, exceeding 13,000 individuals, marking a notable 13.5% growth from January to July 2023. (Maltatoday)

No intelligence indicating intention to commit terrorist acts in Malta

The Malta Security Services said that there are no indications that any individual or group within Malta harboring the intention or capability to execute a terrorist act within the country or against Maltese interests abroad. In its annual report presented to Parliament, the MSS said however that terrorism remained its foremost concern, despite the country facing a low risk of a terrorist attack. The report adds that instability in neighbouring countries, such as Libya, meant that the service needed to “maintain a high level of vigilance constantly”. (Times of Malta)

PN raises alarm on education as more educators resign

Amid a notable increase in teacher departures from state schools, the Nationalist Party has urged the government to promptly address the prevailing crisis. The PN said that within the initial 12 weeks of the ongoing academic year, 13 educators resigned, with six departures reported at the primary level and seven at the middle and secondary levels. Expressing worry about the perceived inaction of the government, the PN highlighted the urgent necessity for discussions aimed at enhancing conditions and salaries for educators. (Newsbook)

