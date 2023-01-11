Malta News Briefing – Wednesday 11 January 2023

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Unemployment marginally up

The unemployment rate for November 2022 stood at 3.2 per cent, up by 0.1 percentage points when compared with

the previous month but 0.3 percentage points higher than November 2021. Fresh NSO data shows that during November 2022, the number of unemployed persons was 9,388, with the males and 25 to 74 age group being the major contributors to the overall level of unemployment. The seasonally adjusted number of unemployed youths amounted to 2,504, whereas those aged between 25 and 74 years stood at 6,884.

Court hears grim details in satanic sex trial

Grim details were shared in court as it heard how a man forced a mother and one of her daughters to perform lewd sex acts, allegedly at the request ofa demon. The victim in the ‘satanic sex’ trial against a man who overpowered a traumatised family, admitted covering up for the accused in a previous testimony in the Court of Magistrates. The 22-year-old is indicted for, amongst other offences, aggravated rape of his girlfriend’s vulnerable mother and forcing her and her two daughters to perform sex acts against their will. Maltatoday has a detailed review of the testimony in Court.

480 social housing residents want to change home

The Housing Authority is currently sifting through 480 applications submitted by persons or families already living in social housing who, for various reasons, wish to swap their place of residence. The Ministry for Social and Affordable Accommodation told Newsbook that the reasons behind such requests vary, with a classic scenario being that the home is too small for the entire family to live in it.

