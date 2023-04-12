Malta News Briefing – Wednesday 12 April 2023

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Govt calls conciliation meeting on nurses negotiation impasse

The Health Ministry has triggered a clause that will require negotiations over a new sectoral agreement for nurses to be discussed before a three-person panel, as part of a conciliation meeting. The Times of Malta says that according to government sources, the latter’s most recent negotiation offer, which the MUMN has refused, would “more than double” the salary increases agreed upon in 2018, when the previous sectoral agreement for nurses was signed. In a statement, the Nationalist Party said that if the government was really concerned about patients’ wellbeing, it should “immediately present nurses and midwives with adequate proposals”. (Times of Malta)

No Deposit Cars says customers are part of mudslinging campaign

Hire-purchase company No Deposit Cars has claimed to be the victim of an “orchestrated mudslinging campaign” by a group of customers attempting to evade their contractual obligations, in its reply to a judicial protest filed by the customers. The company, its parent company Princess Holdings, its owner Christian Borg and its director Joseph Camenzuli, filed a counter-protest on Tuesday to a judicial protest filed on Thursday by 26 of its customers. (Maltatoday)

Air Malta says technical problems on leased aircraft cause of delays

The national airline Air Malta stated that technical problems in one of its leased aircraft two days ago resulted in delays to some flights. In a statement, Air Malta explained that the summer schedule is operated with eight aircraft, all including the necessary pilots and crew. It added that one of its aircraft is presently undergoing maintenance, and this will last until mid-May, and because of this situation it leased two aircraft to cover the flights schedule. Air Malta explained that one of the leased aircraft suffered a technical problem on Sunday, and it could not be operate (TVM)

