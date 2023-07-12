Malta News Briefing – Wednesday 12 July 2023

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Muscat denies taking bribes from any national project

Former PM Joseph Muscat denied ever taking bribes in relation to the Electrogas or any other national project but when asked what precautions were taken to make sure that his right-hand men Keith Schembri and Konrad Mizzi were not bribed, he answered, “I can only vouch for myself.” Muscat reappeared before the Public Accounts Committee today as the committee continued to explore the NAO investigation into the Electrogas agreement. Muscat said he “paid the ultimate political price” by stepping down in 2020. However, he went on to say that Schembri and Mizzi had both denied accepting bribes from a covert Dubai business run by the former Electrogas director Yorgen Fenech, who is accused of killing Daphne Caruana Galizia. (Newsbook)

Government refuses to overturn Theuma presidential pardon

Government has refused a request by Yorgen Fenech for the presidential pardon granted to Melvin Theuma to be withdrawn. The Cabinet of Ministers decided to recommend a refusal to the president after seeking advice from the Attorney General and the Poice Commissioner, the government said in a statement. Fenech has been under arrest since November 2019 and is awaiting trial after having been accused of complicity in the car bomb murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia in October 2017. Theuma acted as a middleman between Fenech, who allegedly commissioned the assassination, and the three hitmen. When Theuma was arrested in November 2019, he also handed over to the police several recordings of conversations involving Fenech that he made in the months after the murder. (Times of Malta/Maltatoday)

New scheme for expired Government ground rents

The Government has announced a new scheme through which government ground rents that have expired or are about to expire can be renewed. Economy Minister Silvio Schembri outlined the purpose of the scheme at a press briefing, saying it aims to provide hundreds of families who are worried about the future of the home they have owned for many years some piece of mind. This programem is expected to have an impact on 1,800 properties, whether they are residential, agricultural, or commercial. (TVM)

