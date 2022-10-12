Malta News Briefing – Wednesday 12 October 2022

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Three prime sites to be rebuilt by the private sector

Prime Minister Robert Abela said that Cabinet approved three projects for which public calls will be issued for the rebuilding of The Chalet in Sliema, the Valletta Fisheries and Evans Building. These will be undertaken privately as quality projects. He said the approval of these projects followed months of studies at technical levels. (TVM)

Just one student applies for four-year JC course

Only one student applied to study at Junior College over a four-year period. The initiative had generated debate among academics as well as on social media, with education authories saying that it was introduced for students who are unable to finish their studies in two years with one of the college heads indicating that some students were also breadwinners. PM Robert Abela said that he was sure only few students would make use of the scheme. “We wanted to give at least one student the opportunity to achieve their aspirations.” (Maltatoday)

Financial companies take FIAU to Court on fines

A number of financial institutions, including Lombard Bank, are challenging the legality of administrative fines dished out by the Financial Intelligence Analysis Unit (FIAU) in the court. Going a step further, claiming that its rights were breached in the FIAU’s applications of sanctions against it, Lombard Bank initiated legal proceedings in Malta’s Constitutional court. It argued that the FIAU is in breach of the Constitution and the European Convention for Human Rights.

