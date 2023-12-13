Malta News Briefing – Wednesday 13 December 2023

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Court rules against release of site next to Miriam Pace’s collapsed house

A court ruling on Tuesday barred the release of a site—where excavation led to a fatal house collapse in Sta Venera, resulting in the death of a mother-of-two—to developers pending the trial of two individuals involved in the incident. Contractor Ludwig Dimech and builder Nicholas Spiteri sought clarification following disagreements over a prior judgment, leading to a prompt court decision against releasing the site to developers. Fresh construction activity had commenced on Monday, prompting the court’s immediate decree to notify developers of the ruling. Dimech and Spiteri face trial for the involuntary homicide of Miriam Pace, who tragically perished when her family home collapsed in March 2020. Initially, the Criminal Court had approved the site’s release for building works by MCZMC Developers Ltd. However, Dimech and Spiteri raised constitutional concerns, asserting their right to a fair trial was compromised, insisting that the site remain undisturbed for jurors to assess during the trial.

MFA, MPL join forces for revamped Premier League

The Malta Football Association (MFA) and the Malta Premier League have joined forces in a collaborative effort to modernize elite club football at a local level. Under this agreement, the Malta Premier League gains the capacity for commercial activities, encompassing branding, sponsorships, and marketing rights for the league. Changes to the league format are also anticipated, including a reduction in the number of participating teams. The signed agreement on Tuesday lays the foundation for a new company tasked with overseeing the Premier League for five football seasons, starting from 2024/25. This move aims to enhance exposure opportunities, aligning with the Malta FA’s objective of elevating the league’s standards.

Property sales drop in November

In November 2023, there were 1,001 final deeds of sale and 1,232 promise of sale agreements documented for residential properties. Compared to the figures recorded in 2022, according to NSO data, there was a 22.6% decline in final deeds of sale, while promise of sale agreements saw a 6.7% increase.

