Malta News Briefing – Wednesday 13 January 2021

Updated 0830 – Newspaper Review

The Independent reports that the medical association announced an industrial dispute with the Health Ministry over the dismissal of Dr Kenneth Grech from the Covid-19 response team. The association says Dr Grech was redeployed for expressing his medical opinion.

The Times says that Cabinet dismissed a pardon request by Vincent Muscat, one of the men charged with the killing of Daphne Caruana Galizia. The Prime Minister is believed to have cautioned against the pardon, but it is not known whether he abstained in the vote.

Malta Today says that the opposition supports the parliament gender equality bill but will propose a series of amendments at committee stage. Among the changes, the opposition says that third parties should also benefit from the quota mechanism.

In-Nazzjon quotes Opposition Leader Bernard Grech during the parliamentary debate on the gender equality bill who said that quotas on their own are not enough to increase female representation and called for measures to encourage women to seek public office.

L-Orizzont marks one year since the election of Robert Abela as Prime Minister after winning the contest for Labour Party leader. The paper says that his first year was characterised by extraordinary national and international challenges.

Malta Today says that Gavin Gulia won the casual election in the 7th District to take up the House seat vacated by former minister Edward Scicluna. Gulia said he will resign his chairmanship of the Malta Tourism Authority.

The Independent speaks with Gozo Tourism Association Joe Muscat who expects a more contained Carnival atmosphere this year. He said that bookings for accommodation are still coming in for February, but the numbers are smaller than previous years.

The Times reports that a high unavailability rate for accommodation in Gozo on booking sites suggests that people in Malta are planning to spend Carnival weekend in smaller groups of around six people.

L-Orizzont reports that the General Workers Union declared an industrial dispute with the Court Services Agency over working conditions for drivers, who are being requested to carry out additional duties from those outlined by the collective agreement.

In-Nazzjon says that an 85-year-old man died from Covid-19 on Tuesday, raising the number of victims to 234. There were 240 new infections registered on the same day as active cases now surpass 2,500.

Morning Briefing

Nadur Carnival cancelled

The traditional Nadur carnival will not take place this year, the locality’s council said in a statement. It also said that any advertising appearing online regarding activities being held throughout Carnival weekend was baseless since it did not intend to issue any permits.

The Nadur Carnival has gained massive popularity in recent years with thousands of Maltese youngsters flocking to Gozo to celebrate Carnival in Nadur, particularly at the traditional spontaneous Carnival.

Parliament approves Ombudsman report

The Working Committee of the Chamber of Deputies has unanimously approved the report presented by Parliamentary Ombudsman, Charles Mifsud. In his report, Mifsud referred to changes in the law which strengthened the role of the same Ombudsman and facilitates regulation on the manner.

He noted that the Amendments approved had fulfilled the recommendations of the Venice Commission but lamented his office had not been consulted about the Amendments. However, he had held discussions with the Venice Commission

Reacting to such comments, Opposition Deputy Leader David Agius said the Opposition is ready to consider any Legal Amendments suggested by the Ombudsman.

Covid-19 Update

The Health Department reported 240 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, with 80 recovering. The number of active cases has reached 2519. 3354 swab tests were carried out in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the number of deaths linked to Covid-19 has reached 234.

Gavin Gulia elected in casual election

Gavin Gulia will be making his way back in Parliament after being elected from a casual election on the 7th district. The election took place following the resignation of former Finance Minister Edward Scicluna.

