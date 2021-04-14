Malta News Briefing – Wednesday 14 April 2021

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Malta-UK digital vaccine certificate in the pipeline

Malta and the UK are looking into establishing a digital vaccine certificate and “will not be limited” by EU negotiations, Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo revealed. The certificate is being developed by the Malta Information Technology Agency (MITA) and would be ready in a couple of months time. “In discussions we had with the UK government, we are already exchanging information in relation to this digital certificate and the components it should have.

If discussions at EU level are still ongoing by summer we will be going into bilateral agreements directly with other countries as is already being done with the UK government,” Bartolo explained.

Government has indicated that Britain, which is the most advanced country in Europe in terms of the vaccination process, will be a main focus of Malta’s Summer tourism strategy.

More persons charged with money laundering

The step-daughter of Darren Debono, who faces charges of money laundering in Malta over an oil smuggling operation, has been charged with money laundering.

Together with a former BNF Bank manager, Albert Buttigieg, were accused of being the face of companies which manage two seafood restaurants, which served as a front to cover-up money laundered from oil smuggling operations.

The restaurants are Porticello in Valletta and Capo Mulini in Marsaxlokk. They pleaded not guilty.

Covid-19 Update

59 new cases were recorded as 50 people recovered. These new cases were found from 1,758 swab tests taken over the previous 24 hours. There are now 561 active cases. One person, a 68 year old woman died while Covid-19

positive.

Disability should leave no on behind – Grech

PN leader Bernard Grech said that every person has a right to progress in life and society, and the country therefore has to see that the services for persons with disability should be further strengthened and are assisted so that no one is left behind. The Opposition and PN leader was speaking during a visit to the Inspire Foundation therapeutic centre in Marsaskala.

Dr Grech said that the PN was always close to the sector of persons with disability and understood the importance, not only of the services provided directly by the Government, but also by those provided voluntarily by NGOs, for the wellbeing of Maltese and Gozitan citizens.

CDE News

