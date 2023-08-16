Malta News Briefing – Wednesday 16 August 2023

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Young police officer charged with harming former partner’s companion

A 20-year-old police officer has been formally charge, facing accusations of causing harm to an individual he encountered in the company of his former partner. The reported incident took place in Żurrieq on a Sunday. Brandon Nasem Elsrmani, who remains under arrest, underwent the arraignment procedure in the presence of Magistrate Natasha Galea Sciberras. During the court session, it was revealed that a verbal altercation escalated into a physical confrontation, resulting in the victim sustaining a broken nose.Nasem Elsrmani has been charged with causing harm to an individual, engaging in actions contrary to his duty to prevent offenses, and disrupting public tranquility. He entered a plea of not guilty to all charges leveled against him. (TVM)

TCNs more likely to leave their job in initial year than Maltese

According to a report issued by the Central Bank, employees from non-EU countries are twice as prone to leaving their jobs within the initial year compared to their Maltese counterparts. Nonetheless, the data presented in the report indicates that the rate of job departures within the initial three months of employment last year, which stood at 15% for third-country nationals, was actually exceeded by EU workers. In the context of the first year of employment, individuals from EU countries registered comparable levels of job terminations in 2022. (Times of Malta)

Gżira Road Works to Conclude by October Following Protests

Following a demonstration by Gżira residents against the prolonged road construction, the Public Works Department has announced that the project on Triq Manoel De Vilhena is expected to conclude by October. The roadwork, which began a year ago, was temporarily halted due to material procurement challenges faced by the contractor, J Construction Limited. However, construction is set to recommence after the acquisition of the necessary materials, as stated by the Public Works Department in a post on social media. (Newsbook)

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first The Corporate Times is a joint collaboration between The Times of Malta and Corporate ID Group