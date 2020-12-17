Malta News Briefing – Wednesday 16 December

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Book Council Chairman refuses to resign after social media spat

Malta Book Council chairman Mark Camilleri has refused call by his Education Ministry seniors to resign following a foul-mouthed exchange on social media with Juliette Galea, a lawyer for Yorgen Fenech. Camilleri had called on Government to allow the public inquiry to continue as long as its needed.

Permanent Secretary Frank Fabri asked Camilleri to consider resigning on his own free will, but the latter refused, instead saying that he plans to call the National Writers’ Congress on Thursday so that local publishers and authors can decide for themselves whether they have faith in him.

Back in 2019, the Council Chairman had threatened to resign over what he claimed was government interference.

Maltese Parliament approves budget

A proposed expenditure exceeding €4.5 billion proposed for 2021 was approved by Parliament after a vote on the Estimates of each Ministry, together with recommended resolutions was approved by 36 votes in favour against 27 against. Proposed Amendments by the Opposition were defeated by the same votes.

Ministry Resolutions proposed were amended to reflect Cabinet changes carried out by Prime Minister Abela in recent weeks when Budget discussion had already been terminated in Parliament.

A Legal Amendment regarding the appropriation of Government expenditure for the coming year was approved by 36 votes in favour and 25 against. Supplementary Estimates for this year of €930.214 million were also approved as well as an Amendment regarding the second appropriation for the year.

Malta chairs final 5+5 Defence Initiative for 2020

Minister for Home Affairs, National Security and Law Enforcement Byron Camilleri chaired the final meeting of the Maltese Presidency of the 5+5 Defence Initiative during 2020. The Defence Ministers of Algeria, France, Italy, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Portugal, Spain and Tunisia participated in the meeting, which was held virtually due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The Ministers discussed a series of activities and military exercises held jointly between the 5+5 member states during 2020. They discussed the challenges facing the countries of the Western Mediterranean, namely illegal migration, transboundary organised crime, and disruptive technologies such as cyberattacks.

Covid-19 Update

The Health Department reported 112 new cases of coronavirus in the previous 24 hours, with 96 recovering. The number of active cases has reached 1719. 3049 swab tests were carried out in the past 24 hours

Meanwhile, the number of deaths linked to Covid-19 has reached 180.

All Ministers recalled the crisis in Libya and welcomed the recent progress achieved by the UN mandated peace process. They stressed the need for continued dialogue between all stakeholders and to support the Libyan people.

