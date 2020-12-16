Malta News Briefing – Wednesday 16 December

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

War of words between Government and Caruana Galizia Public Inquiry Board

Tensions escalated between the Public Inquiry Board looking into the Daphne Caruana Galizia assassination and Government, with the latter telling the judges presiding it that once they had taken it upon themselves to extend the inquiry’s deadline and its terms of reference, they must now assume responsibility for the consequences.

Prime Minister Robert Abela had given yesterday as an extended deadline to the board, but on Monday the judges said they needed more time to conclude their work, and they said the inquiry would therefore continue past the new deadline. They pointed out in particular they needed to know about the findings of data from electronic devices analysed by Europol which will become available in January.

However, Government said that “the board has taken upon itself the right to extend its deadline indefinitely. The board has also decided that it alone has the right to determine the limits of its terms of reference. The board has to assume responsibility for its decisions and its consequences.”

Edward Scicluna resigns from MP

Former Finance Minister Edward Scicluna has formally brought to an end his role as a Member of Parliament to take on the role of Governor of the Central Bank of Malta.

In his farewell speech, Scicluna called for an improved relationship between the political parties in the room, while also the need for institutions to be transparent.

An economist himself, he expressed hope that Parliament managed to attract not solely lawyers and doctors but also economists, accountants, architects, people who study arts and people from other backgrounds in society.

Government to come up with 10-year tourism plan

The Government will be drafting a strategy for the tourism sector to cover the next ten years. Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo announced this during a meeting with the MHRA.

Bartolo said: “We are working on various schemes which wil be announced shortly. The work is being carried out by the Tourism Ministry and the Tourism Authority to see how we can once again attract tourists to our country and look forward in the long term to obtain the title of destination of excellence in the tourism sector.”

Minister Bartolo said that it is important for the tourist product to be genuine and to reach a level of excellence. He praised investors in this sector for continuing to invest and work hard so that it can keep moving forward despite the challenges which the pandemic has brought with it.

Covid-19: Status Update

49 cases of coronavirus were reported on Tuesday, identified from 24,46 swab tests. With 101 persons recovering, the number of active cases now stands at 1,706. Three COVID-19 patients died on Monday at Mater Dei Hospital, meaning the death count has now reached 177. The three victims are two women, aged 99 and 94 respectively, and an 86 year old man

