Malta News Briefing – Wednesday 17 February 2021

Updated 0824 – Newspaper Review

Malta Today reports that a Bill regulating the legal profession is in its second reading in parliament. The legislation proposes to introduce a register for legal professionals holding a warrant and a system of fines to deter breach of ethical conduct.

The Times says that Benna, Malta’s largest dairy products company, resisted a move by the association of sheep and goat herders to obtain EU protection for the traditional ġbejna. The certification would have restricted derivation to milk from local goats.

L-Orizzont quotes a report which says that Malta registered the lowest rate of threats against the LGBTQI community in Europe last year. The study, published by ILGA-Europe, shows that two cases of violence were reported in the first half of 2020.

The Independent says that non-fatal occupational accidents fell by almost 900 last year, compared with over 3,200 cases in 2019. The construction sector and manufacturing accounted for the highest number of accidents.

In-Nazzjon says that junior minister Rosianne Cutajar refused to deny claims that she took a cut of thousands of euros on a property deal involving Yorgen Fenech. Cutajar, however, is insisting that she never did business with Fenech.

The Times reports that a case of the Covid-19 variant first observed in South Africa was detected in Malta during gene sequencing tests. The strain makes the virus more infectious and resistant to the current vaccines.

The Independent quotes the Health Minister who confirmed that over 50 cases of the Covid-19 variant first discovered in the UK have been traced in Malta in recent weeks. Meanwhile, Minister Fearne said the vaccination strategy is going according to plan.

In-Nazzjon quotes opposition spokesperson for health Stephen Spiteri who urged the government to step up the Covid-19 screening efforts, particularly after the first cases of the virus mutations have been discovered.

Malta Today leads with an announcement by Health Minister Chris Fearne who said that educators will start receiving the Covid-19 vaccine by the end of the month. People working in the postal, water, and energy sector are next in line to get the jab.

L-Orizzont picks up a study by the Social Science Research Network which finds that vitamin D reduces the risk of mortality in patients with Covid-19 by 60 percent. The report is urging governments to encourage the intake of the vitamin.

South African variant found in Malta

Malta has identified a first case of the South African variant of coronavirus, Health Minister Chris Fearne revealed. The variant, is said to spread more easily and is more resistant to vaccination, particularly to the Astra Zeneca jab.

On the other hand, 49 cases of the UK variant have been found.

Fearne said that genetic sequencing used to keep track of these variants has been stepped up to increase monitoring, and that all the positive cases are currently in isolation.

PN Health Shadow Minister Stephen Spiteri appealed to government to implement wider monitoring at the airport and in ports to avoid the importation of the virus as much as possible.

Teachers, other essential workers to get vaccinated

Workers who are in regular contact with a number of other people, such as teachers, will start receiving their invitation to get vaccinated by the end of February or the beginning of March, Deputy Prime Minister and Health Minister Chris Fearne revealed yesterday.

Fearne explained that the “vaccination process is going well, and by Wednesday we will have administered around 55,000 doses and more than 18,000 people will have received the second dose of the vaccines”. This put Malta around three weeks ahead of its original strategy.

Other workers to receive the jab in the next round will also include those in the energy, water, transport and postal sectors.

Parliament debates reforms to legal profession

The introduction of a register of legal professionals is one of the reforms identified in a a bill regulating the legal profession, which has reached its second reading in Parliament yesterday evening. The reforms seek to address a number of points raised by Moneyval in its assessment on Malta.

The Chamber of Advocates, who had pushed hard for a number of reforms, lamented that the bill was a significant departure from the draft presented to them, and that its only aim is to achieve the minimum requirements set out in the Moneyval report.

