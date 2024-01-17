Malta News Briefing – Wednesday 17 January 2024

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Traffic policemen cleared by court of overtime racket

Two sergeants from the police traffic section, Matthew Azzopardi, 45, and Francis Larry Sciberras, 55, who were accused of involvement in an overtime racket during the Marsa flyover project, have been acquitted of all criminal charges. In July 2020, Azzopardi and Sciberras were charged with complicity in a racket allegedly resulting in unlawful gains to the detriment of the police corps, Infrastructure Malta, and/or Transport Malta. The charges included the accusation of receiving approximately €5,000 in unaccounted-for extra duty payments. Throughout the legal process, both Azzopardi and Sciberras consistently maintained their innocence. (Times of Malta)

Family of man fatally tasered in 2020 demand compensation from police, doctors

The relatives of a man who passed away following a police tasering incident have initiated legal proceedings against the Police Commissioner and the government’s Principal Medical Officer. They are seeking civil damages, alleging negligence, lack of skill, and non-compliance with regulations on the part of the officers and medical professionals involved in the tragic event.

Ronnie Ghiller, aged 48, suffered a fatal heart attack in May 2020 while being restrained by law enforcement officers who were responding to a disturbance near his residence in Żabbar. (Maltatoday)

Exclude persons accused of corruption from restrictions on freezing orders

The Nationalist Party said it was to propose amendments in parliament, aiming to exclude individuals accused of corruption from the scope of a bill designed to restrict freezing orders in financial crime cases. Currently, individuals accused of financial crimes can face extensive asset freezes imposed by the court. However, the bill introduced in November seeks to limit frozen assets to the suspected amount of defrauded funds. The PN insisted that the proposed legislation should exclude individuals accused of corruption, similar to the exemption for those facing charges of drug trafficking. The Opposition’s second proposed amendment would require the accused to demonstrate that funds released by the courts were not derived from criminal activities. (The Malta Independent)

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first The Corporate Times is a joint collaboration between The Times of Malta and Corporate ID Group