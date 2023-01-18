Malta News Briefing – Wednesday 18 January 2023

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

ECHR orders Malta not to forcibly deport to Uyghurs

The European Court of Human Rights has ordered Malta not to forcibly deport two Chinese nationals of Uyghur ethnicity, who are being detained at Safi Barracks. The two Chinese nationals filed their application to the ECHR on 13 January, with lawyers from Aditus and Spanish NGO Safeguard Defenders, after being slated for removal to China. They told the ECHR that if deported, they would face a real risk of being subjected to serious violations of their human rights on account of their ethnicity and religion. (Maltatoday)

Tumas Group Chair asks PAC to summon Yorgen Fenech

Tumas Group chairman Ray Fenech – a director at Electrogas, asked the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) to summon Yorgen Fenech, his nephew, to be questioned on the controversial power pant deal. Yorgen Fenech, a former Electrogas director was arrested in November 2019, and is currently in preventive custody awaiting trial for his role in the murder of investigative journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia. He stepped down as director of Tumas Group and Electrogas back in 2019. Testifying before the PAC on Tuesday, Ray Fenech told the committee that if they have further questions regarding the Electrogas power station deal, they should summon Yorgen Fenech, the former CEO of the company. (Newsbook)

Disability benefits will no longer be factor in housing means testing

Recipients of disability benefits will no longer have those payments count against them when applying for housing aid. Social Accommodation Minister Roderick Galdes said that the revised system, applicable retroactively applicable as of January 1, means that applying for Housing Authority help while on disability welfare will not have those benefits factored into means tests. To qualify for Housing Authority aid, applicants must undergo a means test that looks at their income to determine if they are able to continue without further aid. (Times of Malta)

