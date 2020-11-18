Malta News Briefing – Wednesday 18 November

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Covid-19 Update

A man and a woman have died after testing positive for COVID-19, raising the number of victims to 103. The Health Ministry said an 83-year-old man who was diagnosed with the virus on November 6, died late on Monday at Mater Dei Hospital. The woman, 70, was diagnosed on October 20 and died on Tuesday, also at Mater Dei.

The Health Department reported 110 new cases of coronavirus in the previous 24 hours, with 161 recovering. The number of active cases has reached 2097.

Health Minister says situation is stable

Measures to counter the spread of COVID-19 were leaving the desired effect, as evidenced by the fact that numbers have remained constant in Malta while they have risen abroad, Health Minister Chris Fearne said yesterday in Parliament.

The Deputy PM said it was not realistic to expect infections to disappear until a vaccination programme was available. However, while other countries were seeing an upshoot in cases, the situation in Malta was stable. This was due to the fact that generally, regulations such as the wearing of masks, the restriction of public gatherings and the requirement of social distancing were being observed, along with the closure of establishments where distancing could not be observed.

He also recalled that authorities had now also started testing all arrivals from ‘amber list’ countries who did not produce a negative test result.

Speaker confirms irregular appointment of FIAU Chairperson

Speaker Anglu Farrugia confirmed the irregular nature of the appointment of FIAU Chairman Jesmond Gatt, calling for it to be regularised.

Opposition MPs had complained that this position is one of those listed at law as requiring a parliamentary grilling at the hands of the Public Appointments Committee.

Farrugia upheld this request meaning Gatt will have to face a select committee of MPs before taking up the role.

Soldiers get new collective agreeement

The Armed Forces of Malta (AFM) and the GWU have signed a Collective Agreement for forces personnel. This is the first-ever Collective Agreement since forces personnel became members of a union. The Collective Agreement will mean an increase of €8 million annually in salaries and incentives for AFM personnel. The signing of the Agreement took place at the AFM Airwing at Safi in the presence of Prime Minister Robert Abela and Minister Byron Camilleri.

TVM reported that Prime Minister Abela said that forces personnel in all sections will now benefit from an €8 million increase in salaries and incentives. He said this is a tribute to the services being given by AFM personnel in ensuring the country’s security. The Prime Minister recalled that those who have resorted to Court actions should understand the sacrifices being made by AFM personnel in immigration issues and particularly these times of the pandemic.

CDE News

