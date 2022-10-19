Malta News Briefing – Wednesday 19 October 2022

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

PM suggests honouring Arrigo on Republic Day

Prime Minister Robert Abela has proposed that Robert Arrigo be honoured posthumously on Republic Day in December. Addressing journalists, Abela described Arigo as a great contributor to sports, tourism and of course, to politics, in which he was able to communicate effectively and remain close to the people. “I know he was not fond of titles because we would frequently speak about this, but I will propose that he is decorated on Republic Day,” Abela said, while describing Arrigo as a long-time friend. Mr Arrigo passed away on Tuesday, aged 67, after a battle with cancer. (Times of Malta)

Court refuses request to remove Melvin Theuma’s evidence in phantom job case

The Court has rejected a request to remove Melvin Theuma’s evidence from the proceedings in the criminal proceedings against Keith Schembri and four other men in connection with a phanthom job allegedly given to the same Theuma. While lawyers defending the five men accused the prosecution of misleading the witness into testifying, lawyer Stefano Filletti insisted that in the absence of any physical evidence that Theuma’s Presidential pardon also extended to his involvement in the crimes with which the men were accused, Theuma had to be treated as a co-accused in these proceedings. (Maltatoday)

Court hears of alleged beatings by police officers on migrants

The case against three police officers were last week charged with kidnapping and assaulting foreign nationals, continued with harrowing details on the alleged beating of migrants. Sergeant Alexander Gauci, stationed at the Ħamrun police station, testified that fellow officers saw the accused pick up foreign national in Marsa and take him to a valley in a police car. Once there, the man was punched and kicked until he lost consciousness. Rica Mifsud Grech, 22, from Floriana, Jurgen Falzon, 24, from St Venera and 20-year-old Luca Brincat from Ħal Qormi, were arraigned to face charges relating to kidnapping, abuse of authority, illegal arrest, and holding a person against their will. (Newsbook)

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first