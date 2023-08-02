Malta News Briefing – Wednesday 2 August 2023

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Outrage after Air Malta CEO salary revealed

Air Malta’s chairman and CEO, David Curmi, is receiving a monthly salary of €21,500 for his role in the financially challenged national airline. In an effort to keep the airline afloat, it has let go of numerous employees. Upon learning about Curmi’s substantial contract, the Nationalist Party demanded a parliamentary inquiry into Finance Minister Clyde Caruana, accusing him of misleading parliament. However, the minister refuted the allegation, stating that he had not lied. Curmi was appointed to head Air Malta in January 2021. (Times of Malta)

Murder victim was carrying file detailing abuse

Court proceedings revealed that Bernice Cassar had a file in her car containing documents related to her estranged husband on the day he fatally shot her in Corradino last November. The file, presented as evidence, included receipts, emails, screenshots, and copies of police reports filed by Bernice Cassar just days before her tragic murder. The prosecuting officer presented the file as part of the evidence against Roderick Cassar, who has pleaded not guilty to the charge of femicide. Additionally, a copy of the mediation proceedings between the accused and the victim was also presented during the court hearing. (Maltatoday)

WSC green bonds snapped up in hours

The Water Services Corporation’s issuance of €25 million in Green Bonds to fund ecological projects was fully subscribed within a few hours. These pioneering bonds, set to mature in ten years with a 4.25% interest rate, mark a significant step towards sustainability and environmental initiatives. The proceeds from the Green Bonds will be directed towards financing various ecological projects, including the establishment of a state-of-the-art reverse osmosis plant in Ħondoq, Gozo, the development of solar farms to generate renewable energy and decrease the WSC’s reliance on fossil fuels, the implementation of water treatment facilities to enhance water quality and reduce pollution, and an upgrade of the water network to minimize non-revenue water and enhance overall efficiency. (TVM)

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first The Corporate Times is a joint collaboration between The Times of Malta and Corporate ID Group