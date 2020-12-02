Malta News Briefing – Wednesday 2 December

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Gaming company to lay off hundreds of employees

NetEnt, a gaming company which employs around 1,000 members of staff around the world, has shut down its studio in Malta and started a process through which hundreds of employees are expected to be made redundant.

This followed the takeover of the company by another operator. Reacting to this news, Government announced the setting up of a helpline to support the employees losing their job. In a statement, the Economy Ministry said that it had immediately started discussions with the relevant entities to facilitate the smooth transition of employees who maybe at risk of being laid off as a result of this restructuring.

Gaming Malta Foundation is also currently in talks with other gaming operators who have readily available job opportunities for affected persons.

Home Affairs Minister denies…and confirms use of punishment chair in prison

Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri denied a media report suggesting that the Corradino Correctional Facility made use of a ‘punishment chair’ which naked inmates were tied to.

However, Camilleri confirmed that one one occasion, an inmate was tied to a chair, after the prisoner in question was acting aggressively and was restrained on the advice of a prison medic who judged him to be a potential danger to himself and others.

PN Shadow Minister Beppe Fenech Adami said that this situation was reminiscent of notorious South American prisons.

Woman found dead in Bugibba

The police have launched an investigation after a 73 yeard old woman was found dead in the sea, off the cost of Bugibba.

Magistrate Marseanne Farruġia is holding an inquiry.

Medical assistance was immediately called for and a medical team and emergency doctor from Mater Dei Hospital went to the area but declared the woman was dead.

Covid-19 Update

102 new COVID-19 cases were reported by health authorities on Tuesday.

83 patients recovered. The new cases were found following 2,768 swabs. The number of fatalities reached 141.

CDE News

