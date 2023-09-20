Malta News Briefing – Wednesday 20 September 2023

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Companies suffering delays in operations due to skill shortages

Nearly 67% of businesses in Malta are encountering delays in their operations due to skill shortages in the employment market, a Eurobarometer survey has found. Conducted in May, the study surveyed 252 employers, highlighting the challenges faced by employers in securing adequately skilled workers. A striking 87% of these employers expressed difficulties in hiring staff for at least one position within their organization, citing either insufficient skills among applicants or a shortage of applicants. This concern places Malta second, following only Austria, in Europe regarding recruitment challenges, well above the EU average of 74%. (Times of Malta)

Suspicious medical certificates found on laptop of former Labour MP

During Tuesday’s court proceedings against Aaron Caruana, a Tarxien resident implicated in a significant social benefits fraud case, Inspector Michael Tabone from the Economic Crimes Unit testified about the discovery of several “suspicious” medical certificates on a laptop owned by family doctor and former Labour MP Silvio Grixti. Caruana, aged 35, stands accused of unlawfully obtaining over €22,000 in disability benefits, allegedly facilitated by Dr. Grixti. In another development on Tuesday, Josephine Spagnol was also charged with fraudulently acquiring more than €25,000 in disability benefits. Authorities have identified over 160 such cases, resulting in over €2 million in misappropriated benefits, with approximately 800 cases currently under investigation. (Maltatoday)

Government cannot shirk its responsibility to facilitate economic change – PN

The PN said that the Government must not evade its role in driving economic change and expressed concerns that the Government seemed to be relinquishing its responsibility in this regard, placing the burden on the private sector. The party noted Finance Minister Clyde Caruana’s recent remarks during a Central Bank of Malta seminar, where he encouraged the private sector to play a more prominent role in shaping Malta’s economic future. However, the PN underscored that the government should still actively participate by providing necessary incentives, reducing bureaucracy, and enhancing the ease of doing business, which would improve the country’s reputation and governance. This holistic approach is essential to create an environment of economic, political, and financial stability vital for private sector success. (The Malta Independent)

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first The Corporate Times is a joint collaboration between The Times of Malta and Corporate ID Group